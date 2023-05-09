'I'm delighted to start with a stallion-making race' - Sumbe signs five-year contract to sponsor the Prix Morny

Nurlan Bizakov's Sumbe operation has signed an agreement with France Galop as the new sponsor of the Prix Morny meeting. The Group 1 Morny, staged on August 20 at Deauville, will launch the partnership with the rest of the card also run under the Sumbe banner.

Bizakov, the owner-breeder who also has Hesmonds Stud in Sussex, owns both Haras de Montfort & Preaux and Mezeray in France, standing the likes of Mishriff, Golden Horde, De Treville and Recorder.

He said: “It is a real pleasure to announce that Sumbe is to sponsor the Prix Morny for the next five years, marking our first partnership with France Galop. It is my first venture into sponsorship, and I'm delighted to start with a stallion-making race as important as the Prix Morny. It takes place during the Deauville Barriere meeting, which attracts plenty of international attention. That fits in perfectly with our projects at Sumbe and will give us an opportunity to bring together our clients, partners, and friends from all over the world.”

Edouard de Rothschild, president of France Galop, added: "I’m delighted and honoured that the Prix Morny, a major race in the two-year-old European programme, will now be associated with Sumbe. I would like to thank Mr Bizakov for this renewed signal of support for French racing, following his acquisition of two big studs in Normandy where he is developing his breeding operation and stands his stallions.

"Sumbe is a young and ambitious brand that will become a permanent fixture in the French racing landscape and France Galop is delighted to facilitate this partnership. I would also like to thank Darley, and more personally Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, for having sponsored the Prix Morny since 2005, and for having helped, alongside France Galop, to significantly increase the profile of this race on the international scene."

