'I want to help him to maximise his potential' - John Stewart outlines plans after purchasing King George hero Goliath

In the day following John Stewart's announcement that he had acquired last month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Goliath, the Resolute Racing founder outlined his ambitions for the German-bred gelding.

"One of the things that I want to do is compete internationally and with Goliath being a gelding all the stallion farms won't be out after him," said Stewart. "I felt like there was an opportunity, he's been invited to compete in the Breeders' Cup, the Japan Cup, and be a contender in Dubai, Hong Kong, the list goes on. I thought purchasing him would be something exciting to execute and be good for horseracing.

"He's not going to have a legacy as a stallion so his racing career is going to be important for him. He's proven to be a very solid horse up to this point and I just want to help him to maximise his potential. I'm excited about him."

Stewart indicated that Goliath's explosive victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth over such stars as Auguste Rodin and Rebel's Romance put the gelding on his radar. Since the Ascot Group 1 was a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series event, the four-year-old son of Adlerflug became an automatic qualifier for the $5 million Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar.

John Stewart: "We think the Japan Cup would be a great alternative and suit him better" Credit: Keeneland photo

"[The Breeders' Cup is] tempting and I would love to have him there for that race but in talking with his trainer [Francis Graffard] we don't know if Del Mar is the best track for him," said Stewart.

"The track is a little tight and he's a big horse. We think the Japan Cup would be a great alternative and suit him better. Plus those races are three weeks apart. I would say we're more than likely going to Japan."

Stewart, who last week snapped up the top lot on day one of the Arqana Autumn Yearling Sale, a €1.4m Wootton Bassett colt, anticipates competing in other international gems such as the Hong Kong Cup in addition to prestigious top-level contests in the UAE, Europe, and Australia with Goliath.

"I want to win the big global races, I have a list of races I want to win and I have my team focused on those," said Stewart. "Eighty per cent of my programme is geared toward the turf and I'm focusing on that on purpose because I believe that's where international racing is.

"I think it's better for the horses, it's proven they have longer careers on the turf, and there are more opportunities internationally."

