'I knew we had to rebound quickly' - Haras de Toury backing Nom De D'La to fill void left by Protectionist

If the ability to come back from adversity is an essential quality in every successful breeding enterprise, then Haras de Toury should be well equipped to thrive on a journey which began only in 2018.

Owner Bertrand de Soultrait had been all set to make an exciting announcement about the farm's new stallion, Protectionist, only for the 2014 Melbourne Cup hero to suffer a fatal accident.

Soultrait had already proved adept at relaunching the career of one son of Monsun in Triple Threat, who had been largely ignored in Normandy but was heavily supported during his sole season at Toury in 2022, before being taken back by his owners the following year and ultimately being sold to stand for Capital Stud in Ireland.

Soultrait had long been in contact with the Gallorini family yet, less than two weeks after Protectionist's death, it was little short of remarkable he was sitting in the business centre under the Arqana sales ring talking of Nom De D'La, a horse he is convinced has untapped potential to go with his dream stallion pedigree.

"He was a good steeplechaser and earned more than €260,000," says Soultrait. "He's the half-brother of No Risk At All and the full-brother to Nickname, who was also a very good stallion and who unfortunately died quite young. The 'N' family is one of the best National Hunt lines in France."

France Galop lists 2020 as the only year in which Nom De D'La had more than 30 foals on the ground, with a total of 135 births credited to him since 2015 by France's national equine institute (IFCE). He will start life at Toury at a fee of €2,200.

"Nom De D’La has been dragged around a bit in different studs because they didn't want him in Normandy because No Risk At All was just starting and they couldn’t have the two brothers in the same region," says Soultrait. "The only other really strong region for National Hunt is where we are in the Centre Est.

"We’ve used him a bit and he’s produced big, strong foals. He’s been a bit out of fashion in some ways but his statistics tell a different story. He’s got 6.7 per cent black type among his runners – and he doesn’t have that many – which is basically the level of Cokoriko or Blue Bresil.

"We’re very happy to welcome him to Haras de Toury, where we've newly expanded our stud."

That expansion is the result of taking out a 25 year lease on one of the best equestrian centres in France – close to the original Toury land in the AQPS heartlands of the Nievre department – the result of the owners calling back two and a half years after Soultrait first approached them.

"There are around 1,250 mares covered every year within a 50- or 60-mile radius of us," says Soultrait. "This is where the AQPS breed was born and my grandfather was one of the five founders of the race.

"We’re very attached to the region and feel there’s big potential to be developed."

Nom De D'La will join a stallion roster that features Na Has, who began his career at Toury in 2022 and who tied for third most popular recruit among the new jumping stallions that season.

"Na Has is a son of Saint Des Saints who started last year and covered 82 mares in his first season," says Soultrait. "There’s a lot of interest in him as well. He's a big beautiful dark horse and measures 1.71 metres [almost 17 hands].

"He was a black-type winner himself at Compiegne and Auteuil, and his dam was black type on the Flat and over jumps and earned almost €500,000. It’s a very strong family produced by Hamel Stud."

As Soultrait sets about capitalising on that great start for Na Has, he will bring a similar level of energy to promoting Nom De D'La. Meanwhile, the day after this conversation, the son of Lost World did his bit as Juby Ball landed the bumper at Ffos Las for Evan Williams.

There are also hopes that Lud'Or, second to the talented Kara Diamond at Auteuil, could raise his profile having been sold to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and sent to Willie Mullins.

"We got unlucky with what happened to Protectionist and we said we have to rebound quickly," says Soultrait. "We felt Nom De D’La was a good option; we have the clients for him and we’ll use him with our own mares. Let’s go forward."

Soultrait is actively searching for a third stallion to stand in 2024 at Haras de Toury. Going forward is exactly what he intends to do.

