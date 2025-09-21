Hot streak for Phoenix Of Spain continues with German Leger success

A fabulous week for the Irish National Stud's new guard continued on Sunday when Caballo De Mar brought home the 141st Deutsches St Leger in Dortmund for Phoenix Of Spain.

The German Group Group 3 was the sixth individual Pattern winner in three crops of racing age for the Irish Guineas scorer, with half of those coming within the past month. Phoenix Of Spain sired another Group 3 winner in Australia on Friday when Soul Of Spain, who was also bred by the Irish National Stud, claimed the Newcastle Gold Cup in Australia. Meanwhile his unbeaten daughter Lady Of Spain clinched the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown in late August.

Friday's action at Ayr also saw Phoenix Of Spain's freshman colleague Nando Parrado secure a first stakes success when his son Chairmanfourtimes edged the Listed Harry Rosebery Stakes.

Caballo De Mar, a four-year-old from his sire's first crop, was trainer George Scott's second consecutive success in a German Classic which is open to all ages, after Prydwen struck 12 months earlier.

Like Prydwen, the prolific Caballo De Mar had previously been campaigned for Blue Starr Racing and was a €33,000 purchase by Scott and agent Billy Jackson-Stops at the 2022 Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale from Acorn Stud in Wicklow. He had been pinhooked for €21,000 as a foal from Goffs by Melchior Bloodstock.

Caballo De Mar was bred by Barouche Stud out of the winning Holy Roman Emperor mare Oberyn, whose half-brother Circassian was also a Listed winner over a mile and three-quarters in Germany. He was switched to Bahrain's Victorious Racing silks before he took second in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer.

"He was bought by Sheikh Nasser and Sheikh Khalid to be campaigned in the Middle East so that'll be his plan," Scott told the Wettstar channel.

