‘He’s really emerging as the man’ - unbeaten filly stars in a Kentucky Oaks one-two for the brilliant Gun Runner

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Three Chimneys Farm celebrated a major moment on Friday when unbeaten homebred filly Always A Runner led home a one-two for the operation’s leading sire Gun Runner in the Kentucky Oaks.

The winner, who stayed on convincingly in the home straight under Jose Ortiz to pull a length and a quarter away from Meaning, had a major setback with pneumonia as a two-year-old and did not make her debut for Chad Brown until February, stepping through a Tampa Bay Downs maiden and the Grade 3 Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct.

Three Chimneys raced Gun Runner with Winchell Thoroughbreds and he has developed into one of America’s leading and most expensive sires, standing at a $250,000 fee. While Not This Time and multiple champion sire Into Mischief lead the 2026 standings, this was evidence Gun Runner could return to the hunt.

"Into Mischief is the king until we knock him off the hill,” Doug Cauthen, vice chairman of Three Chimneys, told BloodHorse. “But Gun Runner has been amazing and he's got more to come. For this filly to do this is a testament to that and the fact the second filly is a Gun Runner. Before the race, somebody said, 'We need to run 1-2 with Gun Runners' and I said, 'As long as it's the right order.'

"The quality of the mares has always been good, but it keeps getting better and he keeps throwing better and better horses. He's a godsend and a blessing for everybody involved. We're very grateful. He's really emerging as the man."

Always A Runner was bought by Douglas Scharbauer for $1.05 million at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale and he owns her with Three Chimneys and the farm’s chairman, Goncalo Borges Torrealba.

She is the first foal out of the black type Malibu Moon mare Always Carina, a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Structor from the family of Golden Slipper scorer Lady Of Camelot, who is being prepared for a Royal Ascot campaign. Always Carina has another two-year-old filly by Gun Runner who did not sell at $850,000 last year.

Cauthen said a number of figures had got Always A Runner through her difficult time with illness, crediting Bruce Jackson's Fair Hill Equine Therapy Centre in Maryland and Rodney Belgrave of Mid-Atlantic Equine Medical Centre in particular.

"It was tough. Chad was very concerned, like very concerned," Cauthen said. "I could tell in his voice that this was tough.

"The vet did a great job and so did Bruce Jackson. Bruce did a great job at his facility up at Fair Hill and got her back going. They used the hyperbaric chamber, the salt water spa; I mean, a lot of people were involved. It's all about those people."

Gun Runner rounded off a brilliant career in the 2018 Pegasus World Cup and Always A Runner is a member of his fifth crop. He is now the sire of 14 Grade 1 winners and 39 Graded winners in total.

Always A Runner becomes the third elite winner bred on the Gun Runner/Malibu Moon cross, joining the now Coolmore America-based stallion Sierra Leone and Locked, who stands at Gainesway. The pair are among four other Graded scorers bred on this nick, which is running at a stakes winner-to-runner strike-rate of an extraordinary 40 per cent.

Brown, who was winning the prestigious race for the first time, is a fan.

"As far as Gun Runner goes, he's obviously one of the best stallions in the world," said Brown. "I've had plenty of them, fortunately, in my care, and I'd say that class and athleticism in his horses, they come in all shapes and sizes, but I've never seen one that's not an excellent mover. When you look at the mechanics of this horse, that's what he throws all the time. It's remarkable."

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