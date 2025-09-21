'He's grown physically since the spring' - Eri King warms up for Tokyo Yushun bid with Grade 2 victory at Hanshin

Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) fifth Eri King will have another tilt at Classic glory after claiming victory in the Kobe Shimbun Hai at Hanshin on Sunday. The Grade 2 contest is considered the most important trial for the Kikuka Sho (Japanese St Leger) this autumn.

The Northern Racing-bred colt was landing his fourth win from six starts, having also won the Grade 3 Radio Nikkei Hai Kyoto Nisai Stakes at Kyoto last November.

Sent off favourite, the Mitsumasa Nakauchida-trained three-year-old settled in midfield under Yuga Kawada and he moved to the front four-wide turning into the home straight. Eri King came home strongly to win by a length and a quarter from Giovanni (by Epiphaneia), with Claudiai (Saturnalia) a further length away in third.

Sporting the famous Susumi Fujita silks of Saudi Cup hero Forever Young, Eri King is by Shadai Stallion Station's 2024 champion sire Kizuna and out of the High Chaparral mare Youngstar. The dam was a winner of the Group 1 Queensland Oaks in 2018 for Chris Waller and also placed second to Winx in that year's Group 1 Turnbull Stakes and sixth in the Melbourne Cup behind Godolphin's Cross Counter.

Kawada said: "Today we were preparing for the Kikuka Sho. He's grown physically since the spring and he has more momentum, but for the Kikuka Sho, I made him run slowly keeping his rhythm. I was impressed he was able to move so well in his current condition.

"We ran him here a little bit heavier, so he will be fitter next time. I'm relieved he was able to finish the first race this autumn safely."

Eri King after victory in the Kobe Shimbun Hai on Sunday Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

It was a family affair for Harbinger mare Roca as her daughter Regaleira – a winner of last year's Grade 1 Arima Kinen and the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes in 2023 – returned from a break to capture the Grade 2 Sankei Sho All Comers at Nakayama. Just a length and a quarter behind her was the filly's two-year-older Duramente half-brother Douradores.

The daughter of Suave Richard from the family of the brilliant Wind In Her Hair was running for the first time since finishing down the field in the Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen in June. Trained by Tetsuya Kimura, the Northern Farm-bred filly was notching up her fourth win from ten starts and she is now set to head back to top-level company. Races such as the Tenno Sho, Japan Cup and Arima Kinen are among her options.

Winning rider Keita Tosaki said: "I'm relieved and happy I was able to win on Regaleira. I think we'll be going up in grade again and I'm sure she'll put in some great performances."

