‘He represents a defining milestone in our lives’ - Grade 1 winner Nysos retired to Coolmore America

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Breeders’ Cup winner Nysos has been retired from racing and will stand at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in America.



A press release from Coolmore explained the decision was made following a routine diagnostic evaluation that revealed “subtle imaging changes on a scan”. Nysos was last seen winning the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap at Saratoga in June.



Trainer Bob Baffert said: “Nysos is not hurt or injured, but taking a precautionary approach is strictly about doing what is right for the horse. With the minor changes shown on the evaluation, we simply don't have the time needed to prepare him for the Breeders’ Cup the way we would want to. He has given us everything and retiring him completely sound and at the top of his game is the proper decision."



Nysos retires with a record of eight wins from ten starts and prize-money of nearly £4 million. The son of Nyquist was bought by the Chu family’s Baoma Corporation for $550,000 at the OBS Spring Sale as a two-year-old.

A winner of the Grade 3 Bob Hope Stakes as a juvenile, Nysos missed most of his three-year-old season and returned to be a narrow second to Mindframe in a blanket finish for the Churchill Downs Stakes and later claimed the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. The only other time he was beaten was when second in a terrific duel with Forever Young in this year’s Saudi Cup .



"He was brilliant from day one," Baffert added. "He possessed a great mind, raw speed, and incredible intelligence. He is a remarkably talented racehorse. When he opened up on a field, the margins he put on top horses were unbelievable. He made top-class competition look ordinary, and I have no doubt he will be a massive success at stud."

Susan Chu, who runs Baoma with her husband Charles, said: “Nysos is the horse every owner dreams of having, and for Charles and me, he represents a defining milestone in our lives. He is far more than an exceptional racehorse, he is the greatest reward for the years of dedication and unwavering commitment we have put into our life in racing.



“We are deeply grateful to Bob Baffert for developing one of our greatest racing stars and guiding Nysos throughout his remarkable racing career. We are equally honoured that Coolmore, one of the world’s most respected and successful stallion operations, will lead the next chapter of Nysos’ journey. We have every confidence that he will make a significant impact as a stallion.



“Charles and I are fully committed to supporting Nysos with our very best stakes-winning mares, and we look forward with great excitement to watching his legacy continue for generations to come.”

Stud fee details will be announced in due course and Ashford Stud’s Charlie O’Connor added: “Nysos showed rare brilliance every time he stepped on the racetrack.

”He brings together serious speed, outstanding physical presence, and a top-class pedigree. He is a fantastic addition to our roster, and we are grateful to Charles and Susan Chu and our partners for bringing a stallion prospect of his quality to Ashford."

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