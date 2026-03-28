Ghaiyyath and Palace Pier make their mark with Group scores in Australia

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Darley stallions Ghaiyyath and Palace Pier thrust themselves into the spotlight on Saturday as Storm Leopard and Southend both scored Group triumphs at Rosehill in Sydney.

The Lindsay Park-trained Storm Leopard , a gelding by Ghaiyyath, advertised his Australian Derby credentials in the Group 2 Tulloch Stakes, while the two-year-old Palace Pier colt Southend produced some magic of his own, retaining his unbeaten status in the Group 3 Baillieu Stakes.

Storm Leopard is from the first southern hemisphere-bred crop of world champion Ghaiyyath, who shuttled to Australia for four seasons, commanding a fee of A$27,500 throughout his time at Darley’s Northwood Park base in Victoria.

After covering 103 mares in his first year, numbers fell slightly to 98 and 97 in his next two. After another decline to 79 last season, Darley decided to pull the pin on shuttling duties. However, his results will undoubtedly have the operation considering putting him on a plane for another bout of shuttling duties later this year.

In winning Saturday's Group 2, the three-year-old became the son of Dubawi’s fifth Australian stakes victor from 45 runners at 11.11 per cent stakes winners to runners and they sit alongside two other stakes placegetters, among 15 winners overall. Worldwide he has ten stakes winners from 186 runners, at 5.4 per cent.

Ghaiyyath: scored his fifth southern hemisphere-bred stakes winner on Saturday Credit: Darley

Storm Leopard had been working into form in his five starts before the race after making his debut in late November. Wins at Geelong and Ballarat were followed by a fast-finishing fifth in Caulfield’s Vobis Guineas on March 14. He added a third triumph to his burgeoning CV with a length and three-quarter defeat of Eureka Rebel.

His connections will now have to mull over paying the $44,000 late entry fee for next Saturday’s Australian Derby, where he would clash with another of Ghaiyyath’s star southern hemisphere-bred performers in Observer. Co-trainer Ben Hayes said the gelding’s original nomination was withdrawn with a view to instead going to the South Australian equivalent, but would now consider the Randwick Classic.

Bred by NSW’s Premier Bloodstock, Storm Leopard was bought by his trainers for $125,000 at the 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale and he hails from one of Darley’s best known families in Australia.

The gelding is out of the unraced Street Cry mare Brilliance, a daughter of blue hen Accessories. The Singspiel mare’s six winners include three top-level scorers in subsequent sires Helmet, who won three, and Epaulette, who won two, as well as Pericles, winner of February’s Group 1 Futurity Stakes. She also produced Group winners Pearls and Bullbars as well as Lavalier, who secured lower-case black type in the South Australian Derby.

Brilliance’s colt by Coolmore Stud shuttler St Mark’s Basilica sold to Dynamic Syndications at the Gold Coast in January for $140,000.

Ghaiyyath is currently covering his sixth book of mares at Kildangan Stud at a fee of €20,000.

Group 1 goals for Palace Pier colt

Southend, meanwhile, could have some Group 1 targets of his own after his rousing length and a quarter victory over Hello Youmzain gelding Persian Wonder.

Trained by Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, the two-year-old colt became the second southern hemisphere-bred winner for Palace Pier when he shed his maiden status at Newcastle on March 6 and he could now head to Group 1 Champagne Stakes at Randwick on April 18.

“Very good horse I think, we’ve had a good opinion of him all the way along,” said Ryan. “We loved him at the sales, we sat back for four days and bought him on Friday night. I think he’s a really good horse.

“That’s always been the plan. To go to Newcastle, here today, and if it looks as though he’s had enough we’ll stop him. If not, he’ll go to the Champagne [Stakes] in three weeks.”

Group 1 targets could now be on the horizon for Southend following his win in the Baillieu Credit: Getty Images

Purchased from the draft of Mill Park Stud for $425,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling by his trainers, Southend is one of two stakes performers from just three Australian runners from Palace Pier’s the single southern hemisphere-bred crop.

Out of Listed winner So We Are, a three-quarter sister to Group 2 turned Twin Hills-based sire Peltzer.

Palace Pier shuttled to Australia for one season in 2022, covering 97 mares at a fee of A$55,000. The son of Kingman enjoyed a brilliant start to his stallion career here and his 12 winners were headed by four stakes winners including Group 2 Lowther Stakes scorer Royal Fixation.

The second highest priced yearling to sell in Australia by his sire, Southend joined the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Wolf Gap who was a last start third in the Group 2 Todman Stakes, and while he was scratched from the Baillieu, he holds a nomination for next Saturday’s Group 1 ATC Sires’ Produce Stakes.

Palace Pier is in the middle of his fifth season at Dalham Hall, where he is priced up at £32,000.

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