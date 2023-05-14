George Weaver pair No Nay Mets and Crimson Advocate advance Ascot claims at Gulfstream

When No Nay Mets failed to meet his reserve at the Ocala Breeders' Sale Company's Spring Sale of Twp-Year-Olds in Training last month, plan B was carried swiftly into action by his connections and executed to perfection in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

With an authoritative three-and-a-half-length victory in his debut, No Nay Mets earned an automatic berth to compete at Royal Ascot next month.

A son of No Nay Never out of the Coolmore-affiliated Group 3 victress Etoile (by War Front), No Nay Mets had been purchased overseas by Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, head of Bregman Family Racing, at the 2022 Arqana Deauville August Yearling Sale.

Sent to Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables to learn his early lessons, No Nay Mets showcased his potential with a :20 4/5 quarter-mile preceding the OBS sale. Despite that drill, bidding stopped at $335,000 and Dunne phoned trainer George Weaver.

"Ciaran Dunne called me and asked me if I'd be capable of getting [No Nay Mets] ready for this race. And I said yes," Weaver said. "He's a pretty nifty colt. He was on a rushed schedule for this there's no reason not to go over there [Royal Ascot]."

Breaking smartly, No Nay Mets beelined for the lead and maintained his advantage throughout under jockey Luca Panici. Posting splits of :21.98 and :45.44, the colt stopped the timer in :57.50 for the five furlongs on a firm turf course.

Florida-bred Mattingley, who tracked No Nay Mets in second around the Hallandale oval, secured runner-up honours with 77-1 longshot Zaino picking up third with a late run. Bred by Coolmore in Ireland, the Bregman Family Racing-owned No Nay Mets returned $23.60 from a $2 win wager.

A few races later in the afternoon, Weaver scored yet another ticket to Royal Ascot when Crimson Advocate romped home in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies.

The two-year-old Nyquist filly, as No Nay Nets did earlier in the male equivalent, rocketed from the gate and rolled unchallenged on the front end through fractions of :21.83 and :44.42 for a three and a half length tally.

Ridden by Edwin Gonzalez, Crimson Advocate ran over a full second faster than the boys did, striking the wire in a final time of :56.25 for the five furlongs. Favoured Stonestreet Stables-owned Ocean Mermaid finished second.

Weaver indicated Crimson Advocate would likely join her stablemate in competing at Royal Ascot.

"Both of them deserve to go so if they come out of it well we'll be pointing that way," Weaver said. "I always said after I went to Ascot the first time it would be nice to go back with someone who has a chance to win and both of these horses look like they do.

"They have that early speed. I do need to look at the menu before picking out a race although I'd like to keep both of them at five-eighths if we can."

Owned by R. A. Hill Stable, Swinbank Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, RAP Racing, Chris Mara, BlackRidge Stables, and Amy Dunne, Crimson Advocate was making the second start of her career in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, having finished third in her debut effort on dirt at Keeneland on April 26.

Out of the multiple stakes-winning Proud Citizen mare Citizen Advocate, Crimson Advocate was a $100,000 acquisition at the 2022 Ocala Breeders' Sale Company's October Yearling Sale. She hails from a family that includes 2017 champion two-year-old filly Caledonia Road and recent Wood Memorial winner Lord Miles.

