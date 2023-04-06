Galiway and Chehboub combination strikes again with Prix Imprudence winner Showay

The Chehboub family’s continued support for stallion Galiway paid off once again with Showay’s gritty performance in Thursday’s Prix Imprudence at Deauville.

Haras de la Gousserie, the family’s umbrella, have owned the best two of the Haras de Colleville sire’s performers seen to date, and three of his four Group winners in total. Sealiway was Galiway’s first Group 1 winner in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Champion Stakes at Ascot and is now at the Chehboubs’ formative Haras de Beaumont while Kenway has also been a multiple stakes winner.

Like that pair, Showay was bred by Colleville’s mastermind Guy Pariente and made her first start in his colours in a claimer at Saint-Cloud last May. After finishing second, she had a busy season for owner Arturo San Jose Mazariegos, winning twice and placing in a Listed race in Bordeaux last October before moving into the Gousserie fold.

She is the best performer out of the Spanish-bred Show Gorb, by Caradak, who was Group-placed in France over seven furlongs and has had minor winners at five furlongs to a mile.

Showay looks unlikely to be one of the favourites for the French Guineas, having looked reasonably exposed prior to this, and caution might also apply to the Classic prospects of the winner of the colts’ trial, the Prix Djebel.

It will have been very encouraging to see Good Guess come through late up the rail under Stephane Pasquier to score over the seven furlongs but it might be pushing his stamina should the Guineas itself end up strongly run over the mile.

Chauvigny Global Equine paid 420,000gns for this colt out of the Cheveley Park Stud draft at Tattersalls Book 1 for owner Hisaaki Saito, knowing there was a pretty good chance there would be speed in his pedigree.

By Kodiac, still really better known for sprinter-milers, he is out of the unraced Pivotal mare Zykina. Prior to Good Guess’s purchase, she had already produced Spangled, by Starspangledbanner, whose best victory had come in the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes over seven furlongs. Another son by Invincible Spirit is Jumira Bridge, who has been rated up to 100 in sprint handicaps and is still on the go for Derek Shaw.

Zykina is out of Cheveley Park’s fabulous 1,000 Guineas winner Russian Rhythm, who has delivered plenty more from a number of her retained daughters, several others of which combined to give the operation a one-two with in last year’s Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom.

