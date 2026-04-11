Galileo's enduring influence on display at Randwick as Changingoftheguard stuns in Sydney Cup

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The late, great Galileo’s global influence was on display at Randwick in Australia on Saturday when his son Changingoftheguard delivered the stallion a remarkable 104th individual Group 1 winner courtesy of his stunning win in the Sydney Cup, before Sir Delius , by the breed-shaper's best son Frankel, produced a brilliant performance to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

A former inmate at Ballydoyle, Changingoftheguard – who is now raced by a syndicate of high-profile owners including Lloyd and Nick Williams – was sent off the 50-1 outsider, but stayed on stoutly to hold off his rivals to land the marathon staying test.

Now trained by Sydney-based handler Kris Lees, the Irish-bred seven-year-old’s three victories in Britain were headed by his Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes victory at Royal Ascot, while he also finished fifth in Desert Crown’s 2022 Derby.

Changingoftheguard has had 13 starts in nearly three years under Lees, gradually improving with each preparation and last spring he won the City Tattersalls Club Cup and ran ninth in last year’s Melbourne Cup.

Lees said: "He ran a bold race in the Melbourne Cup and we said after that we would save the blinkers for the Sydney Cup. They were always going on, we were just trying to wait for today. It was a good plan and I'm happy we got the result.

"It's a great thrill to win in those colours too. What a lovely, rated ride by Jason [Collet]. I thought he was actually going too slow.

"He got him back to 14 [second sectionals]. The horse goes quicker in trackwork most mornings, but they upped the ante when they came up around him and it was really pleasing."

Bred by Ben Sangster, Changingoftheguard is out of the US Grade 2-winning daughter of Excellent Art, Lady Lara, who is also the dam of Chantez, a Listed-scoring filly by Wootton Bassett.

In terms of individual Group 1 winners Galileo has been out on his own for some time now, having surpassed Danehill’s benchmark of 84 when Peaceful landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas in June 2020. He bettered the record of his father, Sadler’s Wells, a few years earlier when Magical became his 74th elite-level winner in the 2018 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, the first of her seven top-level successes.

Delius during this record-breaking 1,300,000gns sale at Tattersalls Credit: Alisha Meeder

Later on the Randwick card, Frankel’s son Sir Delius chalked up his third Group 1 in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, bringing an end to the 11-start unbeaten run of superstar mare Autumn Glow in the process. The daughter of The Autumn Sun was having her first start beyond a mile and got tired in the closing stages, eventually finishing third with her stable Linderman in second.

Bred by David and Trish Brown of Furnace Mill Stud, Sir Delius was bought for a record-breaking 1,300,000gns at the 2024 Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale. His trainer Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, alongside his owner, Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, and agents Hubie De Burgh and Johnny McKeever, signed the ticket, eclipsing the previous sale record of 1,000,000gns.

Raced as Delius in Europe, the five-year-old was trained by Jean-Claude Rouget for Coolmore and proved his quality with three wins, including the 2024 Prix du Lys. He also finished third in the Grand Prix de Paris and second in the Prix Niel before tackling the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in which he wasn’t disgraced when finishing eighth behind Bluestocking.

He became the Juddmonte Farm-based sire’s 40th Group 1 winner when he took the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield last September and had been touted to be a big player in some of the major spring carnival events, but will have to do all his future racing outside Victoria after failing to pass the state’s stringent vet checks.

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