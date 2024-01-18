From Ace Impact to Vadeni - newcomers to note during the Route des Etalons

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is done and dusted for another year and the French equivalent, the Route des Etalons, takes centre stage this weekend. Following on from Members' Club subscribers finding out about Mesnil's new stallion Bay Bridge, we highlight the other exciting newcomers to note along the way. For stud opening times on Saturday and Sunday, click here.

Haras de Beaumont

Ace Impact

Chief among the new recruits in France in 2024 is Ace Impact, a brilliant winner of the Prix du Jockey Club and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for Jean-Claude Rouget in 2023. The son of Cracksman has been introduced to breeders at a fee of €40,000 – the highest ever for a first-season sire in France – and he has already proved a serious attraction during Arqana's Breeding Stock Sales.

Haras de Bonneval

Vadeni and Erevann

The Aga Khan's French operation welcomes two fine recruits to its roster, one that already contains the mighty Siyouni and the highly exciting Zarak. Vadeni was himself an impressive Prix du Jockey Club winner and also annexed the Eclipse for Rouget that year, as well as finishing second to Alpinista in the Arc. Also a Listed winner at two, the Churchill horse will stand for €18,000.

Vadeni is an exciting prospect for the French stallion ranks Credit: Mark Cranham

Erevann was a smart performer too, landing the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein and placing a close third to Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois. The son of Dubawi has a formidable pedigree to boot, being out of Siyouni's first Classic winner and triple Group 1 heroine Ervedya. He has an opening fee of €8,000.

Haras d'Etreham

Onesto

Haras d'Etreham's ranks have been boosted by the addition of Onesto, a son of Frankel who won the Grand Prix de Paris at three and also placed in the Irish Champion Stakes and Arc.

Also a winner at two and victor in the Prix Greffulhe, he is out of the unraced Sea The Stars mare Onshore. He therefore hails from one of the finest families in the stud book, that of Juddmonte blue hen Hasili, champion sire Dansili and top-level winners Cacique, Champs Elysees, Banks Hill, Heat Haze and Intercontinental. His opening fee comes at €12,500.

Montfort et Preaux

Angel Bleu, Belbek and Mishriff

The Sumbe operation is another stud introducing two young stallions to the market for 2024. Angel Bleu and Belbek were both Group 1 winners at two, the former in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International, as well as the Celebration Mile at four. Belkek, a Sumbe homebred by Showcasing, also struck in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and won the Prix Perth on his final start last year.

Angel Bleu: dual Group 1 winner and Pattern scorer at four Credit: Mark Cranham

The pair hold excellent pedigrees. Angel Bleu is out of a Galileo sister to Highland Reel, Cape Of Good Hope and Idaho, while Belbek is out of a half-sister to Group winner Sangarius and from the family of Hasili and Dansili. They have been priced up at €9,000 and €7,000 respectively.

While he is not a new sire in the same sense, Mishriff had to miss his intended debut covering season in 2023 due to injury, so the son of Make Believe is starting over. Like Ace Impact and Vadeni, he is a Prix du Jockey Club winner, and his career earnings for the Gosden yard came to nearly £12 million. He stands alongside Angel Bleu and Belbek for €17,500.

Other notables

July and Gimcrack Stakes winner Lusail (€6,000) joins the Haras de Bouquetot roster and looks competitively priced as a son of the high-flying Mehmas. He trained on at three to finish a tight second to Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes. Meanwhile, Haras du Taillis' team has a fascinating newcomer in Group 3 winner Military Style (€3,500), a War Front half-brother to the unbeaten champion two-year-old and Triple Crown candidate City Of Troy.

On the National Hunt spectrum, Haras du Hoguenet's Grade 1 winner Jigme (€8,000) holds plenty of appeal as a top-class talent, while Haras de la Tuilerie's ranks have been bolstered by Pretty Tiger (€4,000), a Group 2-winning and Group 1-placed son of Sea The Moon.

Last, but by no means least, is Haras de la Haie Neuve's Rubis Vendome. The Galiway four-year-old struck in the Prix du Lys last June and is bred on the successful Galiway-Kendargent nick. His dam is a winning half-sister to French 1,000 Guineas winner Style Vendome.

