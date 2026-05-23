Free Eagle gelding Birdman helps Chris Waller fly to an emotional 200th career Group 1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Chris Waller’s landmark 200th Group 1 winner of his distinguished training career through Birdman in Saturday’s Doomben Cup made ripples all the way to Anngrove Stud in County Laois.

Irish-bred Birdman, who ran down the superstar mare Pride Of Jenni and came two and three-quarter lengths clear under James McDonald, was providing a first top-level success for his sire Free Eagle.

Moyglare’s homebred Prince Of Wales’s Stakes winner, a three-parts brother to stayer supreme Kyprios from an incredibly productive family, spent his first eight seasons at the Irish National Stud before relocating to Alastair Pim’s farm in Mountmellick for the last three years, all at a private fee.

Free Eagle shuttled to Cornerstone Stud in Australia for a few seasons, but the imported Birdman is one of only two recorded Group winners he has produced anywhere in the world along with the 2021 March Stakes winner Dancing King. He is the sire of five other stakes scorers, including Bolthole, a Listed winner in France, who became a champion older horse in Qatar.

Birdman was bred by Windflower Overseas Holdings and won the Listed Yeats Stakes on only his second start for Jessica Harrington in 2024 before finishing third in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot.

He joined Waller’s stable later that year for a partnership that includes leviathan owner Ozzie Kheir and has been in flying form through 2026. This term he has picked up the Blamey Stakes and the Peter Young Stakes at Group 2 level as well as finishing a close second to Pride Of Jenni in the A.D. Hollindale Stakes on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Birdman is the third foal from his breeder Cristina Patino’s maiden-winning Acclamation mare Carol, who is out of a half-sister to her Group winners and stallions Elusive Pimpernel and Palavicini.

“Pride Of Jenni, we were all worried about her and she was a talking point and that’s what sells racing,” Waller told Sky Racing.

“Well done to Tony [Ottobre, owner], Ciaron [Maher, trainer] and his team. It’s a shame she wasn’t right there but she was a good talking point throughout the week.

“I don’t beat her very often. She’s beaten Via Sistina, she’s beaten Fangirl, she’s beaten a lot of our better horses. She’s been my nightmare.”

Of Birdman, Waller added: “Ozzie Kheir [owner] and Mat Becker [agent] sourced him and a few of my owners jumped in. It’s a great team of owners, they enjoy their racing.”

The only other trainers to have passed 200 Group 1s are the legendary pair of TJ Smith and Bart Cummings. Waller, however, became very emotional about another part of the story.

“We lost a good friend Mark Timms six weeks ago,” he said. “He was in the horse, his wife Leah is here today. He was beautiful man, so it was pretty touching win.

"I wish Timms was here, it's as simple as that."

Read next:

‘I’ve no doubt there’s been some pain felt’ - impressive Wathnan winners provide timely breeze-up boost

‘She’s the one that really got my imagination going’ - Starman filly shines at €360,000 as breeze-up market bounces back at Fairyhouse