‘For her first foal to be a good winner is wonderful’ - poignant start to new Longchamp season for Aga Khan Studs

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The Aga Khan Studs' Varandir added his name to a fine recent honour roll in the Prix Juigne, the opening race of the year at Longchamp on Sunday.

Reserved for unraced three-year-old colts and geldings and contested over 1m2½f of the Grande Piste, the last three editions of the Juigne have been won by future Group 1 winners Feed The Flame, Delius and, last year, Arc hero Daryz.

The imposing son of Zarak is the first product of Varkesha, a Listed-winning daughter of Pivotal who holds a special place in the hearts of long-serving staff with the Aga Khan. One of the most celebrated figures in the history of the sport died just over a year ago.

"He's the first foal out of the mare and what I remember most about Varkesha is that when she won her conditions race at Deauville, it was the last time that His Highness went racing in person," recalled racing manager Nemone Routh. "It was our only winner of the day and I remember he went down to the winners' enclosure to greet her.

"For her first foal to be a good winner is wonderful. He's always been a gorgeous-looking horse, he was magnificent at two but very babyish."

Routh added: "He has progressed a lot in his work this year. Varkesha was a big filly with a lot of strength and she could get quite stressed. Varandir takes after her in that respect, but more so after a race or a piece of work. He was very calm there during the run."

Varandir, who is from the family of the Aga Khan’s ill-fated 2012 Prix de Diane winner Valyra, has a two-year-old half-sister by Mehmas in training with Francis Graffard, while Varkesha's yearling is a daughter of Lope De Vega.

Behrayna completed a double for the Aga Khan Studs in the Longchamp newcomers' races on Sunday Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The fillies' newcomers race, the Prix de Chaillot, also went the way of Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs, as Behrayna showed a great attitude to come between runners before holding the late challenge of Etincelle.

The winner is by Sea The Moon and hails from a family stacked with stamina; Behrayan is out of the Dansili mare Behnasa – a half sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner Behkabad. Their dam was Behkara, who was twice placed in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak over 1m7½f and out of Arc runner-up Behera.

"The colt and the filly worked together during the week, so when Varandir won, that gave us confidence that Behrayna would run well," said Routh. "I think she'll stay a mile and a half and she is very generous. We'll have to see what Francis wants to do, but she was very professional and nothing really fazes her."

In foal to Vadeni, Behnasa was sold to Atlas Bloodstock for €45,000 at Arqana in December 2024.

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