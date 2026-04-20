Flightline’s $10.5 million sale record-breaker arrives at Bob Baffert’s Santa Anita stable

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The Flightline colt who sold for an astonishing $10.5 million last Friday at the OBS Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale in Florida is expected to be out exercising on the track at Santa Anita this week after arriving at Bob Baffert’s California stable.

Businessman Amr Zedan purchased the Kentucky-bred member of Flightline’s first crop through agent Donato Lanni. He not only smashed the all-time OBS record of $3 million but is now the second-highest two-year-old ever bought at an auction in North America.

Back in 2006, The Green Monkey was famously bought for $16 million at the Fasig-Tipton Florida Select Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale. Incidentally, that horse was offered by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds – the same consignment that sold Friday's top-seller.

The youngster arrived at just before 9pm local time on Saturday.

“He’s a specimen,” Baffert told Santa Anita’s stable notes service on Sunday. “A man among boys really. And with his pedigree, you know why he cost so much.”

The trainer said his new recruit had handled the trip so well that he would probably hit the track on Monday morning for light exercise.

“He’s a handful. He’s jumping out of his skin,” Baffert added.

Bob Baffert is the new trainer of the valuable colt Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Not only is the bay colt a son of the unbeaten sensation Flightline, whose successes included the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic, he’s out of a daughter of multiple champion sire Into Mischief. Lucrezia was a stakes winner and Grade 2-placed.

The colt was bred by the Seltzer and Farish families and first sold as a weanling for $575,000 at the 2024 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. He breezed a furlong in 9.60sec, the co-fastest time at the distance.

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