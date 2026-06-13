Flightline sires first winner as Demian and Damian combine in Japan

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American sensation Flightline sired the first winner of his stallion career when Demian landed a two-year-old newcomers’ race at Tokyo racecourse in Japan on Saturday.

The undefeated champion only fielded his first runner on Friday when the Mark Casse-trained Greenwell finished second at Churchill Downs.

Demian, ridden by Damian Lane, went off the second favourite in a seven-furlong event on the turf and quickened through the field nicely at the end to score by a length and a quarter.

Bred by Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, the colt is out of the Curlin mare Mira Alta and was bought by his owner Naohiro Sakaguchi for $1,700,000 from Warrendale Sales at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

He is a three-parts brother to Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes winner Promise Keeper.

Flightline, a son of Tapit who concluded his unbeaten racing campaign with a flawless performance in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, has been causing a stir since joining stud in 2023.

There are 124 potential two-year-olds to race for Flightline, who opened at $200,000 at Lane's End Farm in Kentucky and has been at $125,000 for the latest covering season.

His most high-profile progeny is set to be Zedan, who created a new record at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale at $10.5 million.

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