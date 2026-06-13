- More
Flightline sires first winner as Demian and Damian combine in Japan
American sensation Flightline sired the first winner of his stallion career when Demian landed a two-year-old newcomers’ race at Tokyo racecourse in Japan on Saturday.
The undefeated champion only fielded his first runner on Friday when the Mark Casse-trained Greenwell finished second at Churchill Downs.
Demian, ridden by Damian Lane, went off the second favourite in a seven-furlong event on the turf and quickened through the field nicely at the end to score by a length and a quarter.
Bred by Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, the colt is out of the Curlin mare Mira Alta and was bought by his owner Naohiro Sakaguchi for $1,700,000 from Warrendale Sales at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.
He is a three-parts brother to Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes winner Promise Keeper.
Flightline, a son of Tapit who concluded his unbeaten racing campaign with a flawless performance in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, has been causing a stir since joining stud in 2023.
There are 124 potential two-year-olds to race for Flightline, who opened at $200,000 at Lane's End Farm in Kentucky and has been at $125,000 for the latest covering season.
His most high-profile progeny is set to be Zedan, who created a new record at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale at $10.5 million.
Read next:
No agents, no fuss, just results: the Clive Cox formula that keeps producing stars
Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan up for sale at Goffs London
Published on inInternational
Last updated
- Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio to join Gainesway Farm ranks in 2027
- European options for Sixpence as Yutaka Take makes Japanese riding history in Yasuda Kinen
- Chad Brown’s Portfolio expands Grade 1 success for Night Of Thunder in New York Stakes
- 'We have a lot to look forward to' - Lovcen sets up Triple Crown bid with brave Japanese Derby victory
- Wootton Bassett snares first southern hemisphere-bred Group 1 winner as Providence shines Down Under
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio to join Gainesway Farm ranks in 2027
- European options for Sixpence as Yutaka Take makes Japanese riding history in Yasuda Kinen
- Chad Brown’s Portfolio expands Grade 1 success for Night Of Thunder in New York Stakes
- 'We have a lot to look forward to' - Lovcen sets up Triple Crown bid with brave Japanese Derby victory
- Wootton Bassett snares first southern hemisphere-bred Group 1 winner as Providence shines Down Under
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia