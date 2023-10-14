Flameaway fee doubled as Darby Dan releases 2024 roster

Strong results from the progeny of Darby Dan Farm's freshman sire Flameaway has made the son of Scat Daddy co-leader on the farm's 12-stallion roster alongside Dialed In for 2024 with a fee of $15,000.

Flameaway, a multiple Graded stakes winner of $911,634, is currently the fourth-ranked North American freshman sire with progeny earnings of more than $1.2 million and is the co-leader of his sire class by number of black-type winners with two.

He is tied with Mitole and Maximus Mischief, who are ranked first and second, respectively, by progeny earnings.

Flameaway, whose fee has been doubled from the €7,500 he stood for this year, has sired 14 winners to date, including undefeated three-time stakes winner Dreamfyre, a leading contender for next month's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

A front-running winner of the Grade 3 Surfer Girl Stakes on turf at Santa Anita in her most recent start, Dreamfyre also annexed the Grade 3 Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar by three and a half lengths on her second start and broke her maiden in winning the Everett Nevin Stakes at Pleasanton by the same margin on her debut.

A $140,000 Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale graduate, Dreamfyre has already banked $285,000.

Flameaway is also represented in his initial crop by She’s Fire, who was victorious in the Fitz Dixon Jr. Memorial Stakes at Presque Isle Downs and stakes-placed Bella Haze, runner-up in the $487,500 Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Kentucky Downs

With interest from breeders peaking, Flameaway will have limited season availability at $15,000 as Breeders' Cup results could warrant a change in fee.

Also among the top ten freshman sires is Darby Dan's Copper Bullet. From a selected first crop of 32 foals, the Grade 2-winning son of More Than Ready has been represented by five winners that include stakes-placed winner Copper Em, who was second in the Untapable Stakes. He will continue to stand for $7,500.

Holding steady at $15,000 is the farm's marquee sire Dialed In, the leading freshman sire of 2016 and consistently among the most successful of his sire class ever since. This year he has been represented by Defunded, winner of the Grade 1 Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes and the Grade 2 Californian Stakes, both at Santa Anita.

In addition to his Graded stakes scores, Defunded was runner-up in both the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes and most recently in the Awesome Again Stakes, and third in the Santa Anita Handicap en route to amassing earnings of $1,058,500 this year alone.

Dialed In's Gambling Girl, a stakes winner last year at two, finished second in this year's Kentucky Oaks and third in the Coaching Club American Oaks. Dialed In has been represented by Grade 1 winners each of the last four years, and boasts progeny earnings in excess of $43m.

Darby Dan's roster for next year also includes Higher Power and Modernist, who will each stand for $10,000.

Higher Power, a Grade 1-winning millionaire by Medaglia D’Oro from a deep Pin Oak Stud family, is represented in 2023 by multiple six-figure first-crop yearlings. A dominant five-and-a-quarter-length winner of the 2021 Grade 1 Pacific Classic Stakes, Higher Power posted a 113 Equibase Speed Figure for that victory. He will be a freshman sire next year.

Modernist, a multiple Graded stakes winner by Uncle Mo, welcomed his first foals in 2023. A front-running winner of the 2020 Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes as a three-year-old, Modernist was a strong two-and-half-length winner of the 2021 Grade 3 Excelsior Stakes as a four-year-old.

He is out of the Bernardini mare Symbolic Gesture, a half sister to both Sweet Catomine, champion two-year-old filly and winner of the 2004 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, and Life Is Sweet, winner of the 2009 Breeders' Cup Ladies' Classic.

