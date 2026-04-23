Fertility issues puts Curlin’s stallion career on hold for 2026

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Leading American sire Curlin has been taken off the roster for 2026 after Hill 'n' Dale Farms at Xalapa in Kentucky confirmed he was suffering from a low fertility issue.

Hill ‘n’ Dale’s president John Sikura explained the 22-year-old stallion had been evaluated by a specialist from Texas A&M University's Department of Large Animal Clinical Services.

"We had a large enough sample size of mares not checked in foal and then confirmed the issue with expert opinion," Sikura told BloodHorse. "He is going to have to regenerate semen and it's a lengthy cycle, so we made the hard decision to take him off service and notified the shareholders and the breeders, so they can regroup."

Sikura explained that Curlin had already been diagnosed with an ulcer by Dr Nathan Slovis from the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington but could not be certain what was responsible for the fertility problem.

"The ulcer was outside his stomach, which Dr. Slovis said is highly unusual,” he said. “And his fever reached 102 degrees but immediately came down with [treatment of] Banamin. Maybe from the stress and a combination of factors it affected his [semen] sample. Hopefully everything will regenerate in his next cycle and through the fall, and we can breed him next year. We will be careful on numbers and do what's best for the customers and the horse. Right now, I don't want to look too far ahead of today."

Barbara Banke’s Stonestreet Stables, the majority owner of Curlin during a glittering Grade 1 career which included victory in the Preakness Stakes, has continued to offer support.

Sikura added: “Sometimes mother nature intervenes at the most inopportune times and everyone in this business experiences that. We did not want to sit on this and hold off on the hard decision because that would have been unfair to those who have committed very valuable mares. So we made the brave decision and made it quickly. Barbara Banke, the classy lady she is, fully supported it because she loves her horses.”

Curlin, a son of smart strike and dual horse of the year in America, has become an outstanding sire who is a consistent member of the top five in the general standings. He is the sire of 68 Graded winners and numerous champions including Journalism, Vino Rosso, Elite Power and Cody’s Wish. He has been standing for a fee of $225,000 this year.

Sikura said the chestnut’s welfare would come first.

"Hopefully, there is another year or two where he can still stand at stud," Sikura said. "If not, he's been a blessing and made a wonderful contribution to the breed and been a wonderful stallion for Hill 'n' Dale and Stonestreet. We don't want to look too far ahead of today's decision, but it has certainly been a bad day."

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