European options for Sixpence as Yutaka Take makes Japanese riding history in Yasuda Kinen

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Legendary Yutaka Take made yet more history in Sunday’s Yasuda Kinen in Tokyo as he became the oldest jockey to win a Japan Racing Association Grade 1.

His mount Sixpence, a five-year-old son of Kizuna, was scoring at this level for the first time as he came out best in an incredible four-way finish for the big spring mile prize.

Trained by Yasuhiro Tanaka, Sixpence settled in second position before closing past front runner World's End. He scored by a neck from favourite Gaia Force, who dead-heated with World's End.

Bred by Northern Farm out of Twirling Candy's US Grade 1-winning mare Finley'sluckycharm, Sixpence was formerly trained by the renowned Sakae Kunieda, who retired at the end of February.

Sixpence has already won three Grade 2s, the Spring Stakes, Mainichi Okan and Nakayama Kinen, for owner Carrot Farm. At 57 years and two months, Take's victory surpassed the record held by Norihiro Yokoyama, who won the 2024 Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) at 56 years and three months old.

“I was called up at a short notice to ride the horse for the first time but I’m relieved to have been able to get my job done,” said Take.

“I did my homework, contacting his previous riders and of course the trainer, who told me that he was capable to maintain good speed to the wire, so my plan was to have him up front, even lead if necessary, and although the front runners were pretty tenacious in the final stretch with horses also coming from behind, Sixpence was very responsive. He has shown his true strength with a lot to look forward to in his coming races.”

Kizuna, the Japanese Derby winner now standing at Shadai Stallion Station, was Take’s regular ride. The country’s reigning champion sire is now responsible for five top-level winners.

Record-breaker Yutaka Take celebrates Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Carrot Farm representative Machiko Kuroda said a trip overseas was possibly in the offing for Sixpence.

She said: “We have registered the horse for the Prix Jacques Le Marois in France, but we will assess his condition and discuss it with the team before making a decision.

“I am deeply grateful to Mr Kunieda, Mr Tanaka, Mr Take, and everyone at Northern Farm. He has always been difficult to train, especially with his hooves, since he was young. I believe this is the result of everyone's trial and error, including running in a dirt race."

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