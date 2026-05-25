Equinox half-brother to a European star among the bluebloods in JRHA Select Sale catalogue

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A typically blue-blooded catalogue of young talent has been announced for the Japan Racing Horse Association Select Sale with 270 yearlings and 252 foals listed for the event at Northern Horse Park between July 13 and 14.

It includes 14 of the first yearlings by six-time Group 1 winner Equinox and three foals by the Derby winner Auguste Rodin, among the cream of products from the domestic stallion roster and some of the world’s biggest names.

Supreme dirt champion Forever Young is the sale’s current star graduate, having been bought for Y98,000,000 (approx £457,000/€530,000) in 2022. The same owner, Susumu Fujita, bought his Rey De Oro half-brother for Y300,000,000 last year.

Among the Equinox yearlings are a half-brother to James Fanshawe’s Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Audarya (lot 21), a Kitasan Black colt out of Fillies’ Mile winner Pretty Gorgeous (31), a Contrail colt out of Prix de l’Opera scorer Rougir (40) and another Kitasan Black colt out of US champion filly Swiss Skydiver (100)

The foal section includes an Equinox colt out of the brilliant Australian mare Funstar (329), a Kitasan Black colt out of Ralph Beckett’s Cheveley Park winner Lezoo (354), a Kizuna colt out of Fillies’ Mile heroine Commissioning (358), a Kitasan Black half-brother to Japanese Guineas winner Liberty Island (401) and an Orfevre brother of Dubai World Cup king Usba Tesoro (410).

There are yearlings or foals by a plethora of international stallions including Ace Impact, Baaeed Kingman, Into Mischief, Not This Time and Wootton Bassett as well as familiar faces standing in Japan such as Adayar, Benbatl and Westover. The full catalogue has already been published.

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