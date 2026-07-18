End of an era as elite international stallion War Front pensioned at 24

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War Front, one of the most important international stallions of the modern era, has been pensioned by Claiborne Farm. Time was called on the 24-year-old’s breeding career following his 20th season standing at the famed Kentucky stud.

Walker Hancock, president of Claiborne, told the BloodHorse that the son of Danzig remains in good health, with the decision taken out of an abundance of caution. “He's been too good to us to risk his health. He’s given us enough,” he said.

War Front was bred by Joseph Allen and was foaled at Claiborne on February 11, 2002. He went on to carry his owner-breeder’s colours to victory in four races, most notably the Grade 2 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap. He spent the majority of his racing career in the care of Allen Jerkens, also finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Vosburgh and Forego Stakes.

He returned to begin his second career at Claiborne in 2007 at an introductory fee of $12,500, which equated to around £6,250/€9,000 at the time. That was reduced to just $10,000 for the traditionally tricky fourth season when his first runners hit the track.

However, from that point on, War Front never looked back . His rise and rise is illustrated by spending the four seasons between 2017 and 2020 priced at a career-high of $250,000.

His record stands at 121 stakes winners, 26 of whom won at Group/Grade 1 level. He has been represented by elite winners around the globe, ranging from the US and Canada, Britain, France and Ireland, as well as Hong Kong and Australia.

War Front: sired 121 stakes winners Credit: Edward Whitaker

His roll of honour includes a US Classic winner in Preakness Stakes hero War Of Will , although his backstory underlines the international nature of War Front’s stallion career. The Grade 1 winner was sold at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where he was pinhooked by Norman Williamson, who prepared the youngster for the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale at his Oak Tree Farm base in County Meath.

War Of Will was bought in Deauville by US agent Justin Casse. The €250,000 purchase saw the colt sent back across the Atlantic to win two Grade 1s for Mark Casse and owner Gary Barber.

War Front enjoyed plenty of racing success in Europe, owing largely to some heavy support from Coolmore after the Irish operation identified the sire as an ideal match for their blue-chip broodmares from the Sadler’s Wells line.

The firm were involved in breeding or racing nine of War Front’s top-level winners, including the likes of champion two-year-old Air Force Blue, Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Brave Anna and Dewhurst scorer War Command. They also raced Helene Super Star (then named Lines Of Battle) and Homesman before they struck in elite company for other connections in Hong Kong and Australia respectively.

There was a period when War Front suffered something of a public relations crisis in Europe on account of an unfortunate accumulation of top-class juveniles who failed to replicate their form at three or older. However, that perception was largely put to bed when Lancaster Bomber won the Tattersalls Gold Cup as a four-year-old and U S Navy Flag landed the July Cup at three in 2018.

US Navy Flag lands the July Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Despite Coolmore standing the likes of Declaration Of War, US Navy Flag and War Command, War Front was unable to establish roots in Europe. His only sons active on this side of the Atlantic in 2026 were Military Style , a half-brother to City Of Troy standing at Haras du Taillis in France, and Phoenix Stakes runner-up Courage Under Fire , who stands at York Stutteri in Denmark.

War Front’s sons have fared better in the US, though, particularly Spendthrift Farm’s Omaha Beach , who has sired the Grade 1 winners And One More Time, Kopion and Nevada Beach.

War Front has yet to be represented by a top-flight winner as damsire, although his daughters have been responsible for breeding the likes of Huxley Stakes victor Passenger; Kilternan Stakes winner and Irish Derby runner-up Adelaide River; Frost At Dawn, winner of a Group 3 at Meydan and a neck second in the King Charles III Stakes; and Marble Hill Stakes scorer Albert Einstein .

His progeny have sold for up to $3.2 million, with Whisper Hill Farm purchasing Lady Take Charge as a weanling in 2015. Coolmore’s most expensive public purchase was Declarationofpeace, winner of the Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes on the 2017 Breeders’ Cup undercard. He was signed for by MV Magnier at $2.6m.

There is still time for War Front to deepen his impact. Last year’s Arlington Million winner Fort Washington remains in training, while the stallion’s current two-year-old crop reportedly numbers 41. There are also 27 War Front yearlings on the ground, and he covered 68 mares in 2025, according to The US Jockey Club’s records. Details of this year's coverings will be released later this year.

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