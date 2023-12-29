Dubai World Cup hero Ushba Tesoro defends Tokyo Daishoten crown as connections eye Middle East return in 2024

Odds-on favourite Ushba Tesoro made a successful defence of the Group 1 Tokyo Daishoten on Friday, beating Wilson Tesoro – carrying the same Kenji Ryotokuji silks – by half a length.

This year’s Dubai World Cup winner was as usual partnered by Yuga Kawada, and third home in the race – a neck behind Wilson Tesoro – was another who had performed well at Meydan in March, Dura Erede, the UAE Derby runner-up.

The Tokyo Daishoten, over a mile and a quarter on the dirt, is the most important race on the NAR circuit – the sport in Japan is classified in two categories, that conducted by the JRA (Japan Racing Association) and that by local governments (the National Association of Racing).

The winner is a Chiyoda Bokujo Farm-bred six-year-old son of Orfevre, out of King Kamehameha's winning mare Millefeui Attach.

This was his 11th win on his 32nd career start for owner Ryotokuji and trainer Noboru Takagi. In his previous race, the Breeders Cup Classic, he had finished a creditable fifth behind White Abarrio at Santa Anita last month.

Kawada said: "I'm glad that he could win safely. He is a very strong-willed horse and, above all, he won the Dubai World Cup in the spring, so I was hoping he could perform in a manner worthy of that performance. I was trying to keep the rhythm that he wanted to run at while taking care of him.

“I was confident and thought he would catch the leader, though I think Wilson Tesoro ran great as well.

“Ushba has lived up to everyone's expectations by winning this race in consecutive years. He will continue to be in training again next year, so I would like everyone to support him as he takes on the world challenge again.

Ushba Tesoro after winning the Tokyo Daishoten Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

“I'm grateful that so many people were watching the race with so much enthusiasm, and I hope you can enjoy him again next year."

Takagi added: "He has been overseas twice, so I felt at ease watching him as he was in good shape. Since the pace wasn't high, he was in a back position, so I was worried about whether he would be able to reach the front at the home corner.

“However, in the end, he showed off his amazing turn of foot. All the runners were strong, but I'm glad he had a good race.

“If all goes well, I would like to go from the Saudi Cup to the Dubai World Cup next year. He will be seven years old, but I will do my best again, so please support us."

Read this next:

Top-level winner and internationally successful sire Forestry dies aged 27