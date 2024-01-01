Dragon brings in the new year in Hong Kong for Andrea Atzeni and Mehmas

Taj Dragon brought 2024 off to a flyer for Tally-Ho Stud and resident stallion Mehmas with a New Year's Day victory in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup at Sha Tin.

The O'Callaghan family's operation had bred the five-year-old and brought him to the Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up in 2019, where he was bought by BBA Ireland for £19,000 and was named Taj Alriyadh.

He began his career with Karl Burke in the colours of Faihan Faisal Almandeel and won his first three outings as a juvenile, twice at Catterick and then in the Hornblower Conditions Stakes at Ripon, running once more at the garden racecourse in the Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy when seventh to Flotus.

Bought by Hong Kong interests and renamed Taj Dragon, he has been progressive in seven-furlong handicaps for Pierre Ng and had been on the board twice already in the new season, including in the valuable Highland Reel Handicap on the international card in early December.

Right at the bottom of the weights in handicap conditions in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, he quickened up stylishly over the last couple of furlongs and won with plenty in hand, two lengths in front of Healthy Happy and Beauty Joy.

"I ended up putting 1lb over, 116, it was worth doing," said Atzeni. "What a horse. He’s a young horse, up and coming, I thought he would run well, I just wasn’t sure whether he was quite good enough at the moment to be beating the big guns, but he obviously is.

"It’s nice to get a nice winner on the first day of the year, things are going great, Pierre has been a great supporter since the beginning so it’s nice to do it for them."

Ng, a young trainer enjoying a spectacular season, is leading the championship standings and was saddling a first Group winner. He said there were not many options for his charge in the coming weeks.

"We’ll see how much he’s put up, he’s not a big horse to carry a heavy weight so we’ll have to see," he told Hong Kong Jockey Club television.

"He hasn’t been letting us down from day one. Only the size, in the parade ring when you see him you wouldn’t pick him for these type of races but eventually he did it and well done to the owner, they bought the horse well, and hopefully they can enjoy more later on."

Taj Dragon is a 16th individual Group winner worldwide for Mehmas, who stands for a fee of €50,000 this season. He was bred out of Next Trial, an unraced Hard Spun half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner and Kildangan Stud stallion Space Blues, as well as Al Maktoum Challenge winner and useful broodmare Shuruq.

A big result has already come for connections at the most recent Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, where Next Trial's colt by Hello Youmzain was knocked down to Federico Barberini for 260,000gns.

