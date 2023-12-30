'Defunded is an exceptional horse and has the profile to be a great asset to Riyadh racing'

Dual Grade 1 winner Defunded has been privately acquired and will point to the Group 1 $20 million Saudi Cup, which is scheduled for February 24 at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh.

Purchased from Michael Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman for an undisclosed sum by Dr Muhaideb Abdullah Almuhaideb’s HDB Racing Stable, a new Saudi Arabian owner, the Kentucky-bred son of Dialed In travelled from the United States on December 17, arriving in Saudi Arabia on December 18 and clearing quarantine thereafter.

The deal for the former Bob Baffert trainee was brokered by Kildare Stud Farm. Management of Defunded’s career will henceforth be in the care of Khalid Mishref, while Riyadh-based conditioner Abdulaziz Khalid Mishref will take over training.

Khalid Mishref said: “He is an exceptional horse and has the profile, hopefully, to be a great asset to Riyadh racing and to do well in the Saudi Cup.”

The winner of the Grade 1 Hollywood Gold Cup in May 2023 and Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes in October 2022 was last seen finishing second in October in his Awesome Again defence attempt.

In addition to the Saudi Cup, the $12m Dubai World Cup on March 30 at Meydan is also possible for the earner of $1,666,600.

From 20 starts, he has seven wins, five seconds and two thirds, with other notable victories being the Grade 2 Californian Stakes in April 2023 and Grade 2 Native Diver Stakes in November 2022.

Since being acquired and prior to shipping, the soon-to-be six-year-old chestnut gelding breezed on a regular schedule at a quarantine facility in Ocala, Florida.

Registered with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia with an official rating of 116, Defunded will train up to his run in the Saudi Cup, pending an invite to the world’s richest race.

