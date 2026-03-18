Death of retired Grade 1 stallion Stormy Atlantic aged 32

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Veteran stallion Stormy Atlantic has died at his retirement home in Florida aged 32. The decorated sire had been pensioned from the Hill 'n' Dale Farms roster in 2021 and has been buried at Bridlewood Farm.

The son of Storm Cat had begun his stallion career at Bridlewood after his retirement from the track in 1998. A homebred for Bridlewood’s former owner, Arthur Appleton, he had won several black-type races.

Stormy Atlantic’s fine pedigree attracted the attention of Hill ‘n’ Dale supremo John Sikura, being out of the Seattle Slew mare Hail Atlantis. She was a winner of the 1990 Santa Anita Oaks and from a prolific family.

"He legitimised the way we look at stallion prospects,” Sikura told BloodHorse. “He won some minor stakes at four, but I thought he had big promise and we brought him to Kentucky. He became a champion as a sire of two-year-olds, was a top ten sire multiple times, and became an important broodmare sire.

"He was a really good, solid sire who got winners on dirt, turf, and all-weather. That really opens up the marketplace. We later syndicated him and got strong support from important breeders. We had international support. He was just a rare horse that out-punched his weight and continued to do it."

Stormy Atlantic sired more than 100 individual stakes winners and a number of champions. Best among them would be Stormy Liberal, winner of the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, and multiple Grade 1 winner Get Stormy.

Ed Walker trained Stormy Antarctic, narrow runner-up in the Criterium International and a winner of Group and Listed races in Britain and all around mainland Europe, while Barbecue Eddie was a popular sprinter-miler in Dubai.

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