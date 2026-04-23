Darley's world champion Ghaiyyath set for triumphant return Down Under in 2026

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Darley’s world champion Ghaiyyath will recommence shuttling this year with the operation set to welcome back the son of Dubawi to their Northwood Park base in Victoria, where he will stand for a fee of A$88,000 (£46,600/€53,800).

The stallion returns after being benched from southern hemisphere duties last year, following four earlier seasons at Northwood. His new fee is a massive 220 per cent increase from the A$27,500 he commanded since his arrival on Australian shores in 2021.

After covering 103 mares in his first year, numbers fell slightly to 98 and 97 in his next two. Following another decline to 79 last season, Darley decided to pull the pin on shuttling duties. However, his reappearance will come as no surprise to breeders, given the numbers he has accumulated with two crops of runners in the country.

Ghaiyyath has sired five Australian stakes victors from 45 runners at 11.11 per cent stakes winners to runners, and they sit alongside three other stakes place-getters, among 21 winners overall. Worldwide, he has ten stakes winners from 186 runners, at 5.4 per cent.

His progeny down under is headed by Observer , who will take up stud duties alongside his sire at Northwood Park later this year . Ghaiyyath’s other high-class performers include Storm Leopard , winner of the Group 2 Tulloch Stakes.

The multiple Group 1 winner is currently covering his sixth book of mares at a fee of €20,000 at Kildangan Stud in County Kildare.

Too Darn Hot: will stand for a fee of A$275,000 Credit: Watership Down Stud

Ghaiyyath will be joined on the plane by another son of Dubawi in Too Darn Hot , who will return to Darley’s Kelvinside base in New South Wales at an unaltered fee of A$275,000 (£145,500/€168,000).

The Watership Down Stud-bred stallion continues to pump out spectacular results both on the track and in the sales ring in Australia.

His southern hemisphere-bred runners have racked up 107 winners from 166 starters, including 16 stakes scorers. The cohort is headed by Group 1 Oakleigh Plate winner Tropicus and multiple Group 1 scorer Broadsiding , who will cover his second book of mares alongside his sire.

Too Darn Hot's track performance translated into sales ring success in 2026. A total of 50 yearlings were offered at public auction in Australia this year, selling for an aggregate of A$17,810,153 (£9,425,310/€10,879,150). His yearling average weighed in at A$356,203 (£188,490/€217,580).

The stallion's sales ring highlight this year came when Watership Down, McKeever Bloodstock, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott Racing paid Widden Stud A$2,200,000 (£1,164,196/€1,344,000) for a colt out of Shadwell’s Group 2 winner Enbihaar, the dam of the youngster's sister, Group 2 winner Too Darn Lizzie.

Harry Angel will also return to Australia this season, standing at Kelvinside for A$88,000 (£46,670/€53,800), while Pinatubo will shuttle for a fifth time and command a fee of A$27,500 (£14,550/€16,800).

Native Trail will also return to the operation's New South Wales base and serve his third group of mares at a fee of A$22,000 (£11,640/€13,440).

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