Colorado proves rapid for a first Australian Group 1 for Kingman

Kingman had his first Group 1 winner in Australia after a slight surprise was caused by his two-year-old son King Colorado in Saturday's JJ Atkins at Eagle Farm.

Maintaining a golden run which propels the training partnership of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace towards a first national title, the youngster was pitched into this level after running twice at Kembla Grange, breaking his duck at the second attempt last month. Stepping up to a mile for the first time, he saw the race out best under Jason Collett to beat the immaculately bred filly Miracle Of Love - by Dundeel out of Group 1 winner Miss Finland - by a length.

He is Juddmonte sire Kingman's seventh individual winner at the highest level, following the likes of Palace Pier, Persian King and Kinross, and the result of the stallion covering a few mares on southern hemisphere time from Banstead Manor Stud in Newmarket.

King Colorado was Australian-bred by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum and he remains a part-owner of the colt along with a number of jubilant members of a partnership. His dam is the well-travelled More Than Ready mare More Aspen, a stakes winner in Abu Dhabi who is a great-granddaughter of the American blue hen Fall Aspen.

More Aspen was last seen in a sales ring when bought through Hazelwood Bloodstock for 75,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2018 and this is her first foal.

"I know this horse only won a Kembla Grange maiden at his last start, but we thought he would run the 1600-metre trip today, he's a big and strong horse," Maher said, reported through ANZ Bloodstock News.

"He's beautifully bred and it was a wonderful ride by Jason Collett. He got back further than what I imagined but that's Jason – he is cool, calm and collected. It was just beautiful to watch.

"This horse used to do a bit wrong, but he has been developing nicely and the penny really dropped today. We had a throw at the stumps and we hit pay dirt."

Stable Of Stars syndicate spokesman Christian Jantzen said it was quite an experience for the other members.

"This horse is part-owned by 47 owners who have mostly never owned a horse because they thought they could not afford it," he said.

"They are mostly battlers. This is the first horse we have ever raced. Essentially, our owners are paying A$1 per day to have full ownership privileges.

"These owners never dreamed they would own a horse – let alone have a Group 1 winner."

Kingman's fee was trimmed to £125,000 this year but he returned to the limelight last weekend when his daughter Habana was a decisive winner of the German 1,000 Guineas. Two years ago, this same race was won by an Australian-bred son of his fellow Juddmonte sire Frankel, Converge, who was seventh in the Brisbane card's feature Stradbroke Handicap on Saturday behind favourite Think About It, by So You Think.

Read this next

Ace making a major Impact for Barbara Moser's Haras du Long Champ