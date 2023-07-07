Chindit purchased by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla for eventual Indian stud career

Group-winning miler Chindit has been bought by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla for a future career at stud in India but will remain in Richard Hannon’s stable for the foreseeable future.

There has been speculation about the purchase by one of the world’s wealthiest individuals in recent days but bloodstock agent Gaurav Rampal, who was involved along with Ross Doyle and Richard Venn in brokering the deal from owner Michael Pescod and trainer Hannon, confirmed it has now been completed.

Chindit gained particular notoriety this spring in the Lockinge Stakes, in which he finished second to Modern Games while appearing to attempt to bite his rival in the closing stages. He has a good record at Ascot, where he won the Listed Paradise Stakes on his seasonal reappearance in May as well as last year’s Group 2 Summer Mile, a logical target in future weeks along with the Sussex Stakes.

A son of Wootton Bassett from the family of Derby winner Motivator, Chindit was bought by Peter and Ross Doyle for 65,000gns from Kilminfoyle House Stud at Tattersalls Book 2 and has won seven times, also including the Group 2 Champagne Stakes as a juvenile, the Greenham at three, and also run well behind the likes of Palace Pier and Baaeed.

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla is one of India's leading owners Credit: Patrick McCann

“Chindit is a very exciting stallion prospect for India," said Rampal. "What appeals most about him is his soundness, cruising speed, turn of foot and Group-level performances on firm ground.

"Wootton Bassett’s best years are ahead of him and it’s exciting to get into this sire-line at an early stage."

Rampal said that the new owner, who had the likes of Tom Hogan’s well-travelled sprinter Gordon Lord Byron, plans to continue racing Chindit in Europe and possibly elsewhere in the world before he retires to the Poonawalla Stud Farms in India. The operation in Pune currently stands Excellent Art, Leitir Mor and Roderic O’Connor among European recruits.

Poonawalla is a major breeder in India whose pharmaceutical business has played a major role in Covid vaccinations around the globe.

