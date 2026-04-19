Charyn to shuttle to New Zealand as Sumbe and Cambridge Stud announce partnership

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Sumbe’s champion miler Charyn will be shuttling to Cambridge Stud in New Zealand this year after a partnership was announced between the two powerful farms.

The multiple Group 1 winner by Dark Angel is currently in his second season standing at Nurlan Bizakov’s French operation. He will stand for a fee of NZ$35,000 (£15,000/€17,500).

“The acquisition of Charyn for the Cambridge Stud stallion roster is the beginning of another exciting chapter for the stud and a very important relationship with Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe in Normandy,” said Sir Brendan Lindsay, owner of Cambridge Stud alongside wife Lady Jo Lindsay.

“While Cambridge Stud is delighted to secure Charyn for stud duties in New Zealand, we are also looking forward to the relationship with Sumbe.

“As we have found with Haras d’Etreham and Juddmonte, the stallion is important, but a lasting relationship with the Bizakov family, [manager] Tony Fry and the Sumbe team is just as important. His status as the highest-rated miler in the world of his year stamps him as an elite performer, and we are excited to show him to the New Zealand industry.”

Bizakov echoed those words of partnership building.

“I am delighted and honoured to confirm the agreement with Cambridge Stud to stand Charyn for the southern hemisphere breeding season, and I would like to warmly thank Sir Brendan Lindsay, [CEO] Henry Plumptre and their entire team for their confidence in the stallion, as well as for their enthusiasm and support,” he said.

“It is a prestigious stud with a highly significant broodmare band, providing an outstanding platform to support a stallion of Charyn’s calibre.

“I am confident that Charyn will greatly appeal to southern hemisphere breeders, thanks to his physical presence and athleticism, which he consistently passes on to his foals.

“I am therefore pleased to announce the beginning of what I hope will be a prosperous and successful partnership for the future between Sumbe and Cambridge Stud.”

Chaldean, the 2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst-winning son of Frankel, is also heading back to for his third season in New Zealand and will be standing at NZ$35,000.

“The win by Sir Delius in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes was another reminder not only of Frankel’s prowess as a stallion, but also of his incredible record in Australia,” said Cambridge Stud sales and nominations manager Scott Calder.

“Chaldean’s mix of pedigree and race record makes him an especially attractive stallion prospect. I doubt many young stallions in New Zealand have received the calibre of mares he has in his first two crops, and we expect the buying bench will be drawn to them here as well.”

Sword Of State, who has made a bright start with two-year-old runners in Australia, has had an increase to NZ$50,000 while Group 1 winner and sire Almanzor will stand for NZ$25,000. Another European shuttler, Hello Youmzain, has been priced at NZ$20,000 with Embellish completing the roster at NZ$5,000.

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