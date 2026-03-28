Buyer confidence in focus as Inglis Easter sale opens against an uncertain global backdrop

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The two-day Inglis Easter Yearling Sale gets under way in Sydney on Sunday amid a clash of confidence in its strongest catalogue in years and growing concern over global instability.

Sebastian Hutch, the auction houses' bloodstock CEO, has admitted to feeling “apprehensive” ahead of the southern hemisphere’s premier yearling auction, warning that escalating tensions in the Middle East could dampen market sentiment.

A streamlined catalogue of 421 yearlings will go under the hammer across two days from 11am on Sunday, in a sale Inglis has branded “the best of the best”.

Hutch, who in January described the catalogue as the finest of his seven-year tenure, said the strength of the offering brings added pressure in an unpredictable climate.

“I feel fairly anxious,” Hutch said. “It’s not unusual to be apprehensive in advance of a sale, but with great opportunity comes great expectation. I'd rather not be conducting the sale against the current backdrop of economic uncertainty but you play the cards you're dealt and in many respects.

"We have a good catalogue of horses that seem to be well-received, but we want to make sure that we deliver a set of results that please our vendors, and doing our best to give ourselves the best chance of that happening is a challenge in the current environment.

“I’m hopeful that by Sunday everything has come together sufficiently to produce a good outcome.”

At last year's edition, 339 yearlings sold for A$151,815,000 at an average of A$447,832 and the median weighed in at A$360,000. Given the global situation, there are a lot of unknowns, but Hutch is confident they have a varied and powerful buying bench assembled.

Frankel will be represented by eight lots at this year's sale Credit: Juddmonte

He said: "I'm hopeful that when push comes to shove on Sunday and Monday there'll be good bidding and good engagement with the sale. We are always going to try and cultivate new buyers and new engagement. Plenty of that doesn't necessarily reveal itself until the sale day and even in some instances after the sale.

The catalogue is undoubtedly headlined by 11 yearlings by Newgate Farm's statistical outlier, the sub-fertile Extreme Choice.

But as has become customary at the Easter sale, the depth extends well beyond domestic heavyweights such as Snitzel, I Am Invincible and Zoustar, with a strong international contingent bolstering the offering.

This year’s sale includes yearlings by Frankel (8), Siyouni (6), Gun Runner (3), Kingman (3) and Baaeed (1), reinforcing its global appeal.

Hutch said: “It’s a proper catalogue and you don’t really, as somebody pointed out to me who’s very familiar with the workings and involved in international sales right around the world, said you just don’t get this anywhere else in the world. You'll get a small concentration of very high quality stock, but nowhere else in the world would you go and just turn page after page after page and have the thing be laden with colts and fillies that in other parts of the world would never set foot on the open market.”

Autumn Glow topped the 2023 edition of the Easter Sale at $1.8 million Credit: Getty Images

The sale’s track record of producing elite racehorses continues to underpin confidence in the marketplace, and there can be few better advertisements than Chris Waller’s superstar Autumn Glow, who topped the 2023 edition when selling to Arrowfield and Hermitage for $1.8 million.

However, Hutch said her victory at Rosehill last weekend was just one of several recent results highlighting the sale’s success.

“Recent happenings just serve to demonstrate that very well. Autumn Glow, like she’s a sale-topping Easter yearling, she’s unbeaten in 11 starts, a bunch of Group 1s and she’s become the latest darling of the turf in Australia.

“Slipper Day was a big day to illustrate the merits of Easter. Home Affairs was very significant as a Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes-winning graduate of Easter. Then to go and sire a Golden Slipper winner in his first crop is a huge understatement to say, very noteworthy, it’s a big deal.

“Then on the same card, you have a Group 1 colt and a Group 1-winning champion in Autumn Glow, both by The Autumn Sun, who’s another one of the more famed Easter yearling sale graduates of recent years.

“You wanted to illustrate what’s important about the stallion or the sale, the sale produces important horses with a greater regularity than any other sale and those three horses, The Autumn Sun, Home Affairs and Autumn Glow are our case in point.”

With proven graduates continuing to deliver at the highest level, the sale’s reputation for producing top-tier performers remains a central pillar of its appeal heading into Sunday’s opening session.

Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale fact-file

Where Riverside Stables, Sydney

When Selling starts at 10am (local time)

Last year's stats From 386 offered, 339 lots sold for a clearance rate of 88 per cent, turnover of A$151,815,000, an average price of $447,832 (up five per cent) and median of A$360,000 (up 20 per cent)

Notable graduates Autumn Glow (sold by Silverdale Farm, bought by Arrowfield and Hermitage for A$1.8 million); Home Affairs (sold by Torryburn Stud, bought by Tom Magnier for A$875,000); Lady Shenandoah (sold by Arrowfield Stud, bought by Hermitage Thoroughbreds for $525,000); Super Seth (sold by Arrowfield Stud, bought by Dean Hawthorne Bloodstock for A$280,000)

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