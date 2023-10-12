Brilliant Tapit headlines Gainesway's roster at unchanged fee of $185,000

Gainesway stalwart and three-time leading North American sire Tapit will remain at a fee of $185,000 for the 2024 covering season.

After another strong season on the track, including with Blue Grass Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby winner Tapit Trice, the grey was continuing on from a formidable 2022 year with his outstanding son Flightline, the world's best horse that year and equal with Frankel on an official rating of 140. This term, the 22-year-old has also been represented by Suburban Stakes winner Charge It and Oaklawn Handicap winner Proxy.

Tapit has had a quartet of seven-figure yearlings at the sales to boot, including a filly who brought $1.3 million at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Olympiad, a Grade 1-winning son of Speightstown, will stand his second season at stud for an unchanged fee of $35,000. A five-time Graded winner for Bill Mott, the five-year-old was visited by more than 200 mares in his first book.

Olympiad: had a debut book of over 200 mares in 2023 Credit: Wendy Wooley

Four-time top-level winner McKinzie will continue to stand for $30,000. The son of Street Sense's first yearlings were received warmly, selling for an average of $165,598, ranked second among North American first-crop sires this season.

He is one of just two first-crop sires with a seven-figure yearling in 2023, namely a half-brother to Kentucky Derby winner Mage who sold for $1.2m, the highest-priced yearling sold of any first-crop stallion.

Drain The Clock, Raging Bull and Spun To Run will all stand for $10,000.

A speedy Grade 1-winning son of Maclean’s Music, Drain The Clock covered 199 mares in his first season. In his racing career he defeated champion Jackie’s Warrior to take the Woody Stephens Stakes among three Graded scores.

Raging Bull: triple Grade 1 winner's first weanlings sell soon Credit: Benoit Photo

Dark Angel's Raging Bull, a three-time Grade 1 victor, will see his first weanlings sell this autumn. Sporting the colours of Peter Brant, Raging Bull earned more than $1.7m on the racetrack, with scores in the Hollywood Derby, Shoemaker Mile and Maker’s Mark Mile.

Spun To Run, by Hard Spun, saw his first yearlings go through the ring in 2023, selling for up to $200,000. A millionaire during his own racing career, Spun To Run won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, defeating rivals such as Omaha Beach and Improbable.

The roster is completed by Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Karakontie, whose fee will be announced at a later date. The son of Bernstein could be represented in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf by She Feels Pretty, who earned a 'win and you’re in' berth to the race after winning the Natalma Stakes at Woodbine.

Gainesway 2024 fees

Drain The Clock - $10,000

Karakontie -TBD

McKinzie - $30,000

Olympiad - $35,000

Raging Bull - $10,000

Spun To Run - $10,000

Tapit - $185,000

Tapwrit - $7,500

Read more

Former Seven Barrows inmate turned consummate showman Minella Rebellion hits the spotlight