Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio to join Gainesway Farm ranks in 2027

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Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio is will take up stud duties at Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky at the conclusion of his racing career.

The son of Race Day has compiled an outstanding record on the track, winning four Grade 1 contests and earning more than $8.4 million in prize-money. Among his biggest successes to date are the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic, Whitney Stakes and Florida Derby, while he has continued to compete at the highest level throughout his career.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. for C2 Racing Stable, Gary Barber and La Milagrosa Stable, White Abarrio is scheduled to appear in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 27.

Gainesway president Antony Beck said: “It is rare that a horse who comes to stud with such consistent high-class ability is a grandson of the two foremost breed-shaping stallions of the last decade, Tapit and Into Mischief,” said Antony Beck of Gainesway.

“We look forward to seeing what accomplishments White Abarrio can add to his already impressive resume the rest of this year and are very excited for him to join the Gainesway stallion roster in 2027.”

The eight-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign this term, headlined by victories in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational and Oaklawn Handicap. His Oaklawn success came at the expense of a field that included that included reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism.

“It means a great deal to our ownership group to have White Abarrio join Gainesway,” said co-owners Clint Cornett and Gary Barber. “He has given us an incredible ride on the track, and we are excited to see him close out his racing career before beginning the next chapter at Gainesway.”

A stud fee for White Abarrio's debut season at Gainesway in 2027 will be announced at a later date.

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