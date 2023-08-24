Blue Diamond Stud purchases Stonereath Farm in Kentucky

Imad Al Sagar's Blue Diamond Stud has purchased Stonereath Farm in Kentucky, a storied 252-acre operation which was the home of blue hen Best In Show when under the ownership of Darrell and Lindy Brown.

More recently, it was owned by Dr Christoph Berglar and run with great success under the Narola banner by his son Peter, while triple Grade 1 winner Taiba is one of those raised there.

In all, Stonereath has 60 stalls in four barns, 24 paddocks and a yearling show ring and forms part of wider plans by Blue Diamond, which has increased its North American interests.

Blue Diamond homebred Wonderful Justice won the Black Gold Stakes at Fair Grounds earlier this year and is in training with Brad Cox alongside the Grade 2-placed Free Look.

Imad Al Sagar said: "We are excited to add Stonereath Farm to the Blue Diamond Stud portfolio. With such a long history of producing such good racehorses, I am confident that it will be a valuable complement to our European division while allowing us great opportunity to diversify.

Historic Stonereath Farm is joining the Blue Diamond Stud umbrella Credit: Amy Lanigan Photography

"We look forward to growing our presence in the US and yielding the advantages of everything that Kentucky and its differing bloodlines has to offer."

Blue Diamond Stud CEO Ted Voute added: "Imad Al Sagar has incredible foresight and energy to invest in a vein of land in Bourbon county that is a proven source of Kentucky Derby winners.

"Stonereath Farm has not been over-horsed in recent times and is in pristine condition. I am excited for the future combining some of Blue Diamond’s already illustrious bloodlines with this fertile land. Imad has infectious, overwhelming enthusiasm driving everyone that works with him to produce thoroughbreds to perform either at the sales or on the racetrack at the top level."

Previous staff members, led by Walter Nathaniel Lobato and office manager Donna Callaway will remain and the property joins two existing farms in Newmarket. Blue Diamond Stud is the breeder of multiple Group 1 winner Decorated Knight as well as Nashwa, who ran another fine race to be second in Wednesday's Juddmonte International.

