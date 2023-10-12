Racing Post logo
BBAG mixed sale gets under way on Friday with horses in training, yearlings and broodmares on offer

The Sea The Stars colt out of Meergorl posts the second highest price ever at the BBAG Spring Sale
BBAG's October Sale starts on FridayCredit: Catrin Nack

The BBAG mixed October Sale gets under way on Friday, with the two-day auction offering everything from foals and yearlings to horses in training and broodmares. 

Friday will see the first session, lots 1-120, sell, including a number of horses from the yards of Classic and Group 1-winning trainers Markus Klug and Waldemar Hickst. 

Studs offering horses include Gestut Auenquelle, Gestut Brummerhof, Gestut Etzean, Haras de Grandcamp, Gestut Rottgen and Gestut Westerberg. 

The two days will also offer up yearlings, including some well-related sorts by Churchill, Sea The Moon, Zarak, Sea The Stars and Too Darn Hot. Youngstock by German sires, such as Lord Of England, Best Solution, Waldpfad, Helmet, Soldier Hollow and Areion, will also come under the hammer. 

Broodmares are also for sale, including those carrying to Alson, Intello, Japan, Torquator Tasso, Van Beethoven and Waldpfad. 

The sale begins at 9am local time on Friday (8am BST) and 8am on the Saturday. The catalogue can be perused here.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 12 October 2023Last updated 16:42, 12 October 2023
