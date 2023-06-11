Arcangelo strikes Belmont gold for Arrogate and bargain-hunter Jon Ebbert

Arcangelo, who helped Jena Antonucci become the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, was also the result of an inspired purchase by Jon Ebbert.

Racing under Blue Rose Farm - a name he chose as it represents achieving the impossible - the owner from the real estate industry in Pennsylvania picked up the earner of just over $1 million for the sum of $35,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2021.

Arcangelo has some unusual initials in his profile as he is not only a roan, as was his late sire Arrogate, but is detailed as a rig in American form. He was supplemented for more than $50,000 to the Belmont after winning the Peter Pan Stakes at the same track last month and has now won three of his five starts in a career which began only in mid-December.

He was keen to get on with things just behind the leaders but Javier Castellano remained patient and only let him stride on up the rail turning for home, holding enough in the tank to repel multiple Grade 1 winner and favourite Forte by a length and a half.

Arrogate himself was a slow-burner, not ready for the Triple Crown before striding through the Travers Stakes, Breeders’ Classic and Dubai World Cup. The Juddmonte sire died in 2020 after producing just three crops and Arcangelo is from the second of them. He has sired a handful of Grade 1 winners2, with his best known being the Wayne Lukas-trained filly Secret Oath.

Ebbert is only a small-scale owner and had decided to roll the dice after Arcangelo’s previous win at Belmont.

"What an amazing ride,” he said. “I’m so proud of the horse. He’s all heart. We knew he had it in him. Javier rode him perfectly and Jena is an amazing trainer. I’m so lucky to find her. The rest is history.”

In an interview with BloodHorse earlier in the week, Ebbert had outlined how he had come across Arcangelo when he was being shown to another client at Keeneland.

"I was just was walking by," he said. "I was looking to pinhook a horse, I was looking for one horse at the auction and when I saw him, a lightbulb went off and I thought, 'Wow, he’s going to be an amazing older horse'.

"I thought he was going to mature a little later than he did, the last few months he really grew up."

Arcangelo, although not costly, certainly had the breeding for this contest and is out of an unraced mare by Tapit, who has sired a record-equalling four Belmont winners so far. The dam Modeling herself, bought by breeders Don Alberto Corp for $2,850,000 at Keeneland in 2014, is out of a half-sister to two Belmont winners, Rags To Riches and Jazil but has produced only one other minor winner.

