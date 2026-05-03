Another Arc bid on the table as Croix Du Nord leads a dramatic one-two for Kitasan Black

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Croix Du Nord could be in line for another tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after surviving quite a scare in Sunday’s Tenno Sho (Spring), Japan's most important long-distance contest.

The son of Kitasan Black had three Grade 1s in the bag already from the Hopeful Stakes as a juvenile, last year’s Japanese Derby and on his recent reappearance in the Osaka Hai.

He was taken to France last autumn, defeating the Arc hero Daryz in the Prix du Prince d'Orange but beating only a handful home in the big race itself.

This event at Kyoto, however, was the longest test of Croix Du Nord’s career over two miles. He was settled on the outside and mid-pack under Yuichi Kitamura before making a move around the home turn to hit the front. However, Wurttemberg, who is also by Kitasan Black, surged late and finished only a nose in arrears. Last year's winner Redentor was fifth.

The sire himself won this race in 2016 and 2017.

"When I crossed the finish line, I honestly didn't know if I had won or lost,” said Kitamura. “I came back without knowing. The photo-finish took a long time after I got back, so I'm really relieved that he won.”

Croix Du Nord’s team pose after their latest Grade 1 Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Croix Du Nord was bred by Northern Farm out of the 2006 Oaks runner-up Rising Cross, and is owned by Sunday Racing Co Ltd.

Shunsuke Yoshida, representative of Sunday Racing, said: "At first, both when I was watching it live and when the replay was being shown, I thought he had lost. Number seven [for Croix Du Nord] was written in front [on the board in the weighing room], so I was watching and wondering if it was a dead-heat.

“It was a flawless race, and the horse was in good condition. After winning the Osaka Hai, we immediately decided that this was our target. We used him in this race with the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in mind, and although we don't know what the future holds, I'm glad we won.

“I think he's a strong horse, so for now, I'm just happy we won. I believe he's a horse who needs to be made into a stallion. There are still many races, both domestic and international, that we want him to compete in. I hope he wins many more races."

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