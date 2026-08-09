‘An absolute gift to everyone who has been associated with him’ - exciting stallion Girvin dies aged 12

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Promising young stallion Girvin died suddenly at Airdrie Stud in Kentucky on Saturday aged only 12. A post-mortem will take place on the 2017 Haskell Stakes winner to find the cause.

Having begun his stallion career at Ocala Stud in Florida, Girvin moved to Airdrie Stud at the start of 2023 and his fee had gradually increased from an initial $7,500 to $30,000.

He has produced 16 stakes winners with Dorth Vader and Faiza hitting the heights in Grade 1 company.

Airdrie president Bret Jones told BloodHorse: “To lose a young stallion with such incredible promise is the toughest of blows but as I told a friend this morning, so much has had to have gone right to make this loss so difficult. Girvin has been an absolute gift to everyone who has been associated with him."

A son of Tale of Ekati, Girvin was bred by Bob Austin and John Witte and raced with Joe Sharp for Brad and Misty Grady. He won the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds before outbattling McCraken and Practical Joke for his milestone Grade 1 at Monmouth Park.

"Brad and Misty Grady and their family began as our business partners and have become true friends over these last several years," Jones said. "I know how much they're hurting right now, but I also know how appreciative they are for all the wonderful memories they've made with their great horse.

"We will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave us to partner with them, just as we will be always thankful to the O'Farrell family of Ocala Stud for all of the great work they did in giving Girvin the opportunity for success that enabled him to make his way to Airdrie Stud.

"Our hearts go out to Joe Sharp and his team, as well as Cesar Rosales and German Martinez who, along with so many others, have taken such wonderful care of him during his time at our farm.

"Girvin has been so good to so many, and I know the years ahead will further cement his legacy as a truly important sire and continue to reward our breeders who have supported him so strongly throughout his time at Airdrie."

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