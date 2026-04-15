Amo Racing creates fireworks at OBS with $1.95 million Epicenter colt

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Kia Joorabchian made his presence felt at Tuesday’s Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale when Ben McElroy and Justin Casse purchased colt by Epicenter on the Amo Racing owner’s behalf for a sale-topping $1.95 million.

Consigned by Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables, the bay colt was purchased under Havertz Stables for $275,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton The Saratoga Sale from the Wynnstay consignment.

"His performance [in the breeze] was exceptional," Casse told Bloodhorse. "I'd say that we could look back through the years of being here, and you'd say, 'Remember that Epicenter when he breezed?' It was that kind of a move.

"I also have great respect for Ciaran Dunne. He has been very fond of this horse since January, since I was first on his farm. He's beautiful. He was beautiful in Saratoga when Ciaran bought him."

Casse said plans for a trainer for the colt are not yet set in stone.

"I'm happy for OBS, and the family connection," Casse said of the fourth-highest priced juvenile to ever sell at the OBS April sale. "My Dad [Norman Casse] started the place. All that we've been able to accomplish here is really exciting."

Bred in Kentucky by Wynnstay and H. Allen Poindexter, he is the second foal out of the winning Animal Kingdom mare Spanx Legacy, a sister to multiple Graded-placed winner Delta's Kingdom.

The opening session of the OBS Spring sale saw gains across all metrics, with 159 horses selling for $24,578,000, including private sales, up 20 per cent from last year's corresponding session when 165 juveniles brought $20,456,000. The average was up 25 per cent to $154,579, compared to $123,976 in 2025, and the median saw a 33 per cent increase to $80,000.

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