Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International

Amo Racing creates fireworks at OBS with $1.95 million Epicenter colt

A $1.95 million Epicenter colt will race in the Amo Racing silks after topping the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale
A $1.95 million Epicenter colt will race in the Amo Racing silks after topping the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training SaleCredit: OBS
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kia Joorabchian made his presence felt at Tuesday’s Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale when Ben McElroy and Justin Casse purchased colt by Epicenter on the Amo Racing owner’s behalf for a sale-topping $1.95 million. 

Consigned by Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables, the bay colt was purchased under Havertz Stables for $275,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton The Saratoga Sale from the Wynnstay consignment.

"His performance [in the breeze] was exceptional," Casse told Bloodhorse. "I'd say that we could look back through the years of being here, and you'd say, 'Remember that Epicenter when he breezed?' It was that kind of a move.

"I also have great respect for Ciaran Dunne. He has been very fond of this horse since January, since I was first on his farm. He's beautiful. He was beautiful in Saratoga when Ciaran bought him."

Casse said plans for a trainer for the colt are not yet set in stone.

"I'm happy for OBS, and the family connection," Casse said of the fourth-highest priced juvenile to ever sell at the OBS April sale. "My Dad [Norman Casse] started the place. All that we've been able to accomplish here is really exciting."

Bred in Kentucky by Wynnstay and H. Allen Poindexter, he is the second foal out of the winning Animal Kingdom mare Spanx Legacy, a sister to multiple Graded-placed winner Delta's Kingdom. 

The opening session of the OBS Spring sale saw gains across all metrics, with 159 horses selling for $24,578,000, including private sales, up 20 per cent from last year's corresponding session when 165 juveniles brought $20,456,000. The average was up 25 per cent to $154,579, compared to $123,976 in 2025, and the median saw a 33 per cent increase to $80,000.

Read next:

Palace Pier colt caps Craven Sale at 450,000gns as breeze-up season gets off on ‘nervous’ footing 

Global bloodstock editor

Published on inInternational

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inInternational
more inBetting offers
more inInternational
more inBetting offers