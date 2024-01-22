'Aidan thought this would be the perfect spot' - Galileo's daughter Warm Heart set for possible final start in Pegasus Turf

Warm Heart, one of Galileo's 99 individual top-level winners, is expected to have her final start this Saturday in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

The Coolmore-bred four-year-old led home a 1-2-3 for her sire in the Yorkshire Oaks in August and scored again in Group 1 company the following month, when beating Melo Melo by a short neck in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp.

She then suffered a narrow reverse in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita in November, going down by a neck to Inspiral, and closed out her 2023 campaign by finishing third in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

Being out of a Fastnet Rock mare in Sea Siren, should she remain Stateside for her maiden covering, Coolmore's Ashford Stud sire Justify could be in the frame – one of his top performers in Australia, Group 2 winner Learning To Fly, also has Fastnet Rock as her broodmare sire.

Warm Heart, who has won half of her ten races, could start favourite to close her career with a third top-flight victory this weekend, when she will have the assistance of Ryan Moore and break from stall nine.

No filly or mare has won the Pegasus Turf since it was renamed from the Gulfstream Park Turf in 2019, while Aidan O'Brien seeks to become the first European trainer to capture the race since it was rebranded.

Warm Heart has done plenty of travelling for Ballydoyle Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She's covered a lot of miles," said Chris Armstrong, racing secretary to O'Brien, quoted by BloodHorse. "She's a very tough filly. She's been on the go since early last season, and she's come through the ranks. Warm Heart has done very well for us.

"She obviously had a good run at the Breeders' Cup and then again in Hong Kong. She's been training well since, and after Hong Kong, Aidan thought this would be the perfect spot for her, so it's all systems go."

European racing's other powerhouse operation, Godolphin, also have a runner in the shape of seven-year-old Into Mischief gelding Atone, who won the contest last year.

He has drawn the inside post position under Paco Lopez, while trainer Mike Maker will be aiming for a third Pegasus World Cup Turf win having also scored in 2020 with Zulu Alpha.

Owned by Three Diamonds Farm and bred by Godolphin, Atone has not won in six races since his Pegasus victory. His best finish in that time was a third in his last race, a $62,500 optional claiming mile turf contest at Gulfstream last month.

