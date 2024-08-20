Additions to Kentucky sire scene via Arabian Knight and Colonel John

Arabian Knight, the sale-topping two-year-old and Grade 1-winning millionaire by Uncle Mo, has been retired from racing and is due to arrive on Tuesday at Hill ‘n’ Dale near Paris, Kentucky, where he will take up stud duty.

And in other stud news stateside, Colonel John, a multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire, has returned home to WinStar Farm near Versailles, Kentucky. The WinStar homebred had stood at Jeju-do in South Korea since 2017 after a deal was made with the Korea Thoroughbred Breeders Association.

A $2.3 million purchase from the 2022 Ocala Breeders' April Two-Year-Old Sale, Arabian Knight served notice to the international racing world on Breeders' Cup day that year at Keeneland, where he drew clear from a deep field of juveniles in a seven-furlong maiden race, drawing off by seven and a quarter lengths in 1:21.98.

To put his time into a proper perspective, the multiple Eclipse-winning sprinter Goodnight Olive ran the seven furlongs at Keeneland later that day in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint in 1:21.61.

In a post-race interview, trainer Bob Baffert said that jockey John Velasquez asked him, "How good is this horse?" To which Baffert responded, "You ride him like you rode Uncle Mo, because I think he is Uncle Mo."

Baffert added: "He was a beast at the sales, that's why he cost so much. He has got to be one of the most talented two-year-olds I've ever had."

When interviewed after the race and asked for comparisons to the best horses he has ridden, Velasquez responded, "He is so impressive, he reminds me so much of his father, Uncle Mo."

In only his second start, Zedan Racing Stables' Arabian Knight dominated the $750,000 Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park, where he was sent off 2-5 favourite, romping by five and a half lengths while gearing down. Arabian Knight's tour-de-force performance came later in September of his three-year-old season at Del Mar. In the $1m Grade 1 Pacific Classic, Arabian Knight became the first horse to win the race with only three previous starts.

"He showed his brilliance from day one of the two-year-old sale where he was a man among boys," said Baffert. "We knew he was special from the moment we saw him. He has what I love in a horse: beautiful conformation and brilliance.

"He's just not back to where I had him last year. We need more time, which we don't have. I just don't want another Arrogate situation on my hands. This is an exceptionally talented horse.”

Hill 'n' Dale owner John Sikura said: "I was at Keeneland the day that Arabian Knight broke his maiden. He was brilliantly fast yet effortless in his first start, winning off without being asked. As a Grade 1-winning son of Uncle Mo, Arabian Knight has the brilliance, physicality, and effortless motion that are so important for a sire to possess. He was the star at the two-year-old sale, making $2.3m, and has the 'it' factor we all look for.

"The first time I saw him in person, Bob Baffert said, 'Let me show you the perfect racehorse. His presence and conformation are flawless'."

Bred by Corser Thoroughbreds, Arabian Knight ends his career 3-0-1 from six starts with $1,562,275 in earnings.

Colonel John, a son of Tiznow, was bred by WinStar Farm and trained by Eoin Harty. He was retired to WinStar in 2009 with six wins from 15 starts and a bankroll of $1,779,012.

Colonel John safely back at WinStar Farm Credit: Bill Casner/Bloodhorse

"I bought him back from the Koreans," said Bill Casner, WinStar's co-founder. "I wanted him back. There hasn't really been a day since we sold him to Korea that I hadn't regretted buying the syndicate out."

Colonel John arrived in Kentucky last week after quarantining for two days in Chicago. He is at WinStar's stallion barn and settling in well.

"He's doing well; he obviously had a couple days where he was tired from the trip. He's starting to feel himself, and trot off when we turn him out, and diving into the feed tub, which are all good signs," said Larry McGinnis, WinStar's stallion manager.

Colonel John's most memorable performance came in the 2008 Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga, where he narrowly defeated Mambo In Seattle. With Travers excitement looming this week, his return to the United States is extra special for his team that shared those great memories 16 years ago.

"That was a huge day for Colonel John and a huge day for us," said Casne. "He won it by the width of a credit card. He got enough of his nose in front to stand in the winner's circle by himself."

McGinnis added: "That was a hard-fought Travers, it was a train wreck down the stretch and he just kept going.”

No-one is happier than McGinnis to have Colonel John home.

He said: "I am very excited to have him back. In this day and age we get them in and if they don't make it, we send them out. It was special to get him back when we don't usually get them back.

"Bill Casner was committed to the horse and went above and beyond to get him back and I appreciate that a lot."

Colonel John's future as a stallion is uncertain, and WinStar will take it day by day to see which route the 19-year-old will take. Although it was a small book, he was still breeding mares in Korea and is very fertile.

"He was just a really good horse, just an old friend," said McGinnis.

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse