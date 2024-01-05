'A star since the day he was born' - War Front's Grade 1-winning son Annapolis retired to Claiborne

Annapolis, a Grade 1-winning son of War Front, has been retired from racing and will enter stud at Claiborne Farm near Paris, Kentucky, for the 2024 breeding season. He will stand for a fee of $12,500 with a live foal stands and nurses guarantee.

A Graded stakes winner at two and three in the barn of trainer Todd Pletcher, Annapolis earned more than $1.5 million as a homebred for the Bass family's Bass Racing.

He finished second or better in his first seven starts, including a four and a half length debut win at Saratoga and a score in the Pilgrim Stakes at Belmont Park. He went on to become the first three-year-old to win the Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland since 2006, stopping the clock in a stakes-record time of 1:33.29, which was 2/5ths of a second off the course record. Earlier in 2022 he captured victories in the Listed Manila Stakes at Belmont and Saranac Stakes at Saratoga, as well as a runner-up finish in the Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes.

"Annapolis has been a star since the day he was born," said Claiborne Farm president Walker Hancock. "Being a $4 million in-utero purchase, the bar was high, and he lived up to his lofty expectations. He was a Graded stakes winner at two, a record-setting Grade 1 winner at three, and hails from an incredible dirt family."

Annapolis is the second foal out of My Miss Sophia, a daughter of Unbridled's Song who won the 2014 Gazelle Stakes and was second in that year's Kentucky Oaks. The mare is a half-sister to Florida Derby winner Materiality.

Hancock continued: "His dam was a Graded stakes winner on dirt and was runner-up in the Kentucky Oaks. Also in the family are Alabama winner Embellish The Lace, and Travers winner Afleet Express. With his imposing physique, we believe his offspring will be a success in the sales ring and on the racetrack."

By Claiborne Farm's cornerstone sire War Front, Annapolis was his sire's leading earner in 2022, bringing in $1,001,100. For his career, Annapolis compiled a 6-4-0 record from 13 starts and earned $1,581,770.

War Front is the leading active North American sire by cumulative percentage of black-type winners from runners at 14 per cent and the leader by percentage of black-type performers from runners at 24 per cent. He has sired 114 northern hemisphere black-type winners and his progeny have collectively earned more than $94.5 million in the Northern Hemisphere.

For all the latest North American bloodstock and racing news, visit Bloodhorse