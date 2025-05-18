'A little bit of his daddy reincarnated' - Journalism emulates his sire Curlin with Preakness triumph

Journalism emulated his sire Curlin when landing a dramatic edition of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on Saturday.

Having suffered major interference when being bumped repeatedly a furlong and a half out, the colt showed plenty of heart as well as class to power home to beat Gosger by half a length.

The Michael McCarthy-trained Journalism was adding a second Grade 1 to his record after his win in the Santa Anita Derby in April. He was then second to Sovereignty when sent off favourite for the Kentucky Derby.

Also a dual Grade 2 winner, including in the Los Alamitos Futurity at two in December, Journalism rates a five-star prospect both for the rest of his racing career and at stud.

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners' founder and president Aron Wellman, also managing partner of the group that owns him, told reporters: "I respect the game a lot. I study it a lot. And history tends to repeat itself. I never want to be bullish and suggest he's Curlin, but part of what went into our decision to run in the Preakness was Curlin.

"He ran third in the [2007] Kentucky Derby and it wasn't his best effort. In the Preakness, he looked defeated at the sixteenth pole and he came back and beat Street Sense. He had heart, tenacity and grit, and you saw that today in Journalism. I think you saw a little bit of his daddy reincarnated."

Journalism became the second son of Curlin to win the Preakness, following Exaggerator, who also won the Santa Anita Derby and finished second in the Kentucky Derby en route to Classic glory in 2016. He went on to land a third top-level success in the Haskell Stakes before retiring to WinStar Farm.

It was announced in March that Journalism would stand at Coolmore's Ashford Stud upon retirement, and the operation races the colt in partnership with Eclipse, Bridlewood Farm, Don Alberto Stable, Elayne Stables 5, and Robert LaPenta.

Bred by Don Alberto, he is out of the Grade 2-winning and Grade 1-placed Uncle Mo mare Mopotism, a daughter of a Bernardini half-sister to Grade 2 winner Songster. Journalism sold to Eclipse for $825,000 at the 2023 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale when consigned by Denali Stud.

Uncle Mo, who died at Ashford Stud in December, is also the broodmare sire of 2024 Horse of the Year and Kentucky Oaks heroine Thorpedo Anna, in addition to Haskell winner Geaux Rocket Ride, Arkansas Derby and American Pharoah Stakes victor Muth and Franklin-Simpson Stakes winner Howard Wolowitz. Uncle Mo's daughters have produced 25 individual stakes winners.

The 21-year-old Curlin, sire of 25 individual Grade 1 winners, resides at Hill 'n' Dale Farms and stood this year for a fee of $225,000.

