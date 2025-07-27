$3 million OBS March Sale record-breaker Brant dominates on debut at Del Mar

Record-breaking OBS March Sale graduate Brant looked a special talent in the making when striking on his debut at Del Mar on Saturday by just over five lengths.

Sent off a warm order at 4-5 for a 51/2f maiden, the Bob Baffert-trained juvenile pulled effortlessly clear under Flavien Prat, becoming the latest potential star for high-flying Three Chimneys sire Gun Runner.

Brant became a record-breaker at the March Sale this year when selling to bloodstock agent Donato Lanni, on behalf of Amr Zedan's Zedan Racing, for $3 million, eclipsing the previous high of $2.45m for Tiznow colt Conquistador in 2017.

The colt, named after the celebrated owner-breeder and racing figure, was bred in Kentucky by PTK and was purchased by St Clair Stables for $200,000 at the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

He is the first foal out of the Liam's Map mare Tynan, a half-sister to Grade 2 winner and Breeders' Cup Juvenile runner-up Pappacap, by Gun Runner, and Grade 3 winner Boppy O, by Bolt D'Oro.

Lanni had told Bloodhorse after purchasing Brant: "Gun Runner's a tremendous stallion. He worked really good, he galloped out good, and he did everything you want one to do. We're excited about him. He's a nice horse and we're here to find nice horses.

"This is what Amr wanted. He's pretty excited."

Consignor Eddie Woods added: "I couldn't see $3 million coming. Baffert called me about the horse a little while before he came up in the ring. And he said, 'Honestly, how much do you think he'll bring?' I said $2 million. He said, 'Oh God, my guy can't do that.' And then he said, 'Well, that's what happens when you bring a Rolls-Royce to a scrapyard. Everyone wants to ride.'"

The eight-year-old Tynan has a yearling filly by Candy Ride and produced a colt by Bolt D'Oro this year.

