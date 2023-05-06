150,000gns horses-in-training purchase Zaaki takes earnings past A$10 million mark with latest strike

Zaaki, who was trainer Annabel Neasham’s first purchase at a horses-in-training sale at 150,000gns, took his earnings to beyond A$10 million on Saturday when winning the Group 2 Hollindale Stakes for the third consecutive years.

The former Sir Michael Stoute-trained eight-year-old, by Leroidesanimaux out of the Sadler’s Wells mare Kesara, has won four Group 1s since switched to Australia after selling at the 2020 Tattersalls Autumn HIT Sale, and his earnings now stand at A$10,290,682 (£5.5m/€6.2m).

At the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, Zaaki was sent off the odds-on favourite under James McDonald and stuck on well to hold off persistent challengers Huetor (by Archipenko) and Zeyrek (Sea The Stars) by a neck and half-length respectively.

Neasham said: "It’s not often you see James four wide without cover. To be fair, the horse just wasn’t away quickly enough, which sometimes happens. But James knows him so well, and the horse really showed that fight.

“I got a bit worried at the 250-metre mark that they were going to come for him, but in the end he still had them well held. The two horses behind him ran terrifically, but fortunately he was still too good for them.”

She added: “He’s been a pin-up horse for me. He’s taken us to places we never thought possible, especially so early in my career. He was the first tried horse I ever bought, and what he’s done for the stable is unbelievable.

“The owners are an amazing group; many of them are here today and we’ve had such fun with them on the journey.”

Zaaki began his career with Mohamed Moubarak, running four times for the yard, before joining Stoute, for whom he won four times including the Diomed Stakes and Strensall Stakes, both at Group 3 level.

The gelding has added another 11 wins down under, highlighted by top-level strikes in the Mackinnon Stakes, Underwood Stakes, Doomben Cup and Champions Stakes.

