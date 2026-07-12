'He wanted to prove the stallion is a champion' – Extreme Choice's European project begins in style at Deauville

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Primetime Emmy got a fascinating continental project up and running in the best possible style with an easy victory in a newcomers’ race at Deauville on Sunday.

The Francis Graffard-trained juvenile is the first European winner for Newgate Stud’s subfertile sire sensation Extreme Choice, the winner of the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes and one of Australia’s most exciting young stallions.

Primetime Emmy was bred by Matthew Sandblom’s Hunter Valley operation Kingstar Farm and was born to northern hemisphere time in late January. Sandblom, an entrepreneur, has interests in Newgate and races her under Hollymount Stud France.

Making her debut in the Prix de Lisieux over six furlongs, the hot favourite blitzed her rivals by two and a half lengths.

Graffard told Sky Sports Racing: “An owner-breeder Matthew Sandblom, who loves Extreme Choice, wanted to prove the stallion is a champion, he is already in Australia, so he gave me this challenge to receive two fillies, northern hemisphere [time] bred.

“They arrived from Australia in early spring but they took a while to digest the journey over.

“This one recently she was really picking up, she looks really well and her work went very well pleasingly at home, so it's good. The distance of six furlongs, I think she'll be very interesting. I think I have a lot of improvement to come with her, so interesting filly to follow.”

Extreme Choice has only had one runner in Europe, twice-raced maiden Exchange Student. His other daughter with Graffard is a February-born filly named Extreme Dream.

Despite struggling with his fertility, the stallion has been champion first-season sire in Australia and has produced 15 individual Group winners, six of which were at the highest level. His total stakes winners haul stands at 19, equating to an 11.7 per cent stakes winners-to-runners strike-rate. Primetime Emmy could bid to add to that haul in the Prix de Cabourg back at the track later this summer.

A white-faced chestnut, she is a half-sister of very smart Group 3 sprint winner Thurlow.

Known for his versatility, the stallion's progeny range from Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside to Knight's Choice, winner of the 2024 Melbourne Cup.

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