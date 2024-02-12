Initial entries revealed for the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale

The initial entries have been released for the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale, the first auction of four-year-old point-to-pointers in 2024.

Taking place in the Cheltenham sale ring on Friday, February 23 from 1pm, the entries feature 16 winners, namely five four-year-old point-to-point winners and ten five-year-old winners, plus one four-year-old debut bumper scorer.

Stallions represented include Affinisea, Cima De Triomphe, Doyen, Flemensfirth, French Navy, Getaway, It's Gino, Jack Hobbs, Kapgarde, Kayf Tara, Mahler, Milan, No Risk At All, Soldier Of Fortune, Sholokhov and Westerner.

The sale's leading graduates have won 29 Graded races, headlined by Grade 1 winners Brandy Love, Envoi Allen, Ferny Hollow, Jango Baie and Asterion Forlonge.

Colonel Harry (right): another Graded-winning graduate this season Credit: john grossick

Jango Baie struck in the Grade 1 Formby Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day on his second start under rules and could yet be bound for the festival next month. He was purchased at last year’s Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale by Jerry McGrath from Michael Goffs’ Moate House Stables for £170,000 after his debut second in a point-to-point at Knockanard.

The auction has also produced this season's Grade 2 Towtown Chase winner Colonel Harry. The Shirocco gelding holds entries in the Arkle and Turners Novices' Chase. He was purchased by Tom Malone and Jamie Snowdon at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale in 2022 from Paddy Farrell’s Moylisha Stables.

A limited number of entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale will be open through to Monday, February 19, with points due to take place in Ireland at Oldtown, Knockanard and Tinahely, while in Britain meetings are scheduled at Horseheath, Badbury Rings and Askham Bryan College.

