Initial entries announced for the Goffs Aintree Sale next week

The first batch of 13 entries for the Goffs Aintree Sale have been unveiled, with the event set to take place on the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting next Thursday.

The sale has become a proven source of talent, having produced five Grade 1 winners from its first five editions, including at the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National meeting.

Current graduates include the unbeaten Grade 2 bumper winner Dysart Enos and Grade 3-winning novice hurdler Croke Park, who topped the sale in 2022 at £400,000.

Taking place in the winner's enclosure following the final race, the Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper, the sale will start with Love Envoi, a winner at the Cheltenham Festival when landing the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The dual Grade 2 winner and Grade 1-placed mare will be offered as a breeding prospect by Harry Fry Racing.

The point-to-point entries include He Can’t Dance, a winner of his debut for Rob James at Monksgrange; Jordans Cross, a five-length winner straight away for Mick Goff at Quakerstown; Douglas Hyde, a four-length winner on his debut for John O’Donovan at Lisronagh; Is This For Real, a winner of his first start for Gina Ellis at Thorpe Lodge; plus L’Evangeliste, a winner of his most recent start for Donie Murphy at Quakerstown.

Others include Parish Quiz and Person Of Interest, respective first and second for Sean Doyle and Colin Bowe at Knockanohill, plus Cobbler’s Boy, second on his debut for Patrick Turley at Portrush and Paul Pierce's Monksgrange scorer Jackie Hobbs.

A second round of entries will be announced following this weekend’s point-to-points.

