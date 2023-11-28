Impressive Ludlow bumper winner Metkayina added to Coral Gold Cup Sale entries

This week's impressive Ludlow bumper winner Metkayina has been added to the Coral Gold Cup Sale entries at Newbury racecourse on Saturday.

Trained by Sam Curling, the daughter of Diamond Boy was third on her debut at Galway in October and duly followed up with a two-and-a-quarter length strike at Ludlow on Monday.

Bred by Thistletown Stud, the four-year-old is the first foal out of the Listed-placed Kayf Tara mare Princess Tara and hails from the family of Listed bumper winner and Kim Muir runner-up Openide. She will sell as lot 10A later this week.

The 22 entries include a number of winners and placed point-to-pointers from last weekend's action at Boulta, Lingstown and Moig South, who were included in the catalogue on Monday.

Highlights include Denis Murphy's ready Lingstown scorer Presenting Doy (2), a Doyen filly out of a Presenting sister to Listed-winning chaser Gold Present; Big Stage (5), Gordon Elliott's son of Walk In The Park who was a three-and-a-half length winner at Tinahely; Murphy's placed The Bluesman (18), a son of Crillon from the family of Grade 2 winner and Triumph Hurdle second Far West; and Jonathan Fogarty's Mulinas (10), a powerful winner at Boulta and a well-related son of Malinas.

Others include Stuart Crawford's five-length Lingstown victor Sawdust (20), a Leading Light relative to Grand National hero Comply Or Die and Graded-winning hurdler Our Vinnie; plus Rob James's Railway Bell (21), a well-bred daughter of Mahler out of a winning Beneficial half-sister to Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final winner Brandy Love.

Catalogues for the Coral Gold Cup Sale by Goffs will be available at the racecourse. Inspections will begin on Friday and will take place opposite the racecourse stables. The sale will be held in the winner's enclosure shortly after the last race on Saturday.

