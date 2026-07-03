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‘She's got a cracking pedigree’ - Chester Williams following a familiar pattern with exciting Arqana purchase

Chester Williams at Arqana this week
Chester Williams at Arqana this weekCredit: ZUZANNA LUPA
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Chester Williams was back on familiar ground at Arqana this week as he followed an avenue that has served his family well.

The young trainer made two new purchases as he aims to maintain the positive impression left by his first season operating under his own steam, highlighted by Tenter Le Tout’s convincing victory in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle on Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow.

That No Risk At All filly was bought by Williams himself, for €55,000 as a yearling in 2023, and continued the rich tradition of his parents, Nick and Jane, of bringing big-race glory to the small North Devon village of George Nympton with jumpers chiefly sourced from France. 

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