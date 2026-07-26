'I'd say Tokaido's the best they've had' - team behind high-flying juvenile prepare for bold targets

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When it comes to racing it takes a village to raise a horse, and in the case of Tokaido there are several people who have contributed to his rise to the top.

The Amy Murphy-trained son of Ubettabelieveit has not looked back since his debut second at Saint-Cloud in March. He broke his maiden by four lengths next time out at Chantilly before claiming Listed success over course and distance. A first Pattern win followed in the Group 3 Prix du Bois at Deauville last month, before downing the colours of Windsor Castle scorer King Of Cloughan in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin back at Chantilly.

Tokaido was presented by co-breeder Mickley Stud at last year's Goffs Premier Yearling Sale and he was picked up by Matt Coleman and Murphy for £58,000.

Tokaido sports the silks of business partners Anoj Don and Daniel MacAuliffe. Those colours are increasingly prominent in the UK and France through not only Tokaido, but also Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte scorer Fighting Irish, Listed winner and Prix Morny fourth Manhattan Jungle and fellow stakes-winning juvenile Hot Darling in recent seasons.

Coleman said: "They've been brilliant supporters of mine and Amy's, and a few other trainers, to be honest. I met them through Harry Dunlop initially as they first got into racing through having shares with him. I was helping Harry Dunlop buy horses in those days and then they started buying horses of their own.

"The second horse I bought for them in sole ownership was Fighting Irish, who I think was the first Camelot to go through a sales ring in England or Ireland and I believe he's still Camelot's only Group winner over six furlongs. They had a good time with him and then throughout the years they've had the likes of Pride Of America, who won the John Smith's Cup for Amy, and several black-type two-year-olds, but Tokaido, I'd say, is the best they've had.

"It's great to get such good people a proper horse because in these Group races across Europe, there's fewer and fewer runners owned by normal people and trained by smaller trainers. They're the epitome of the perfect clients, they work with me and they're brilliant owners win or lose. As we know in horse racing you need to take bad news well and they certainly do."

On how he works through buying at the sales, Coleman said: "I'd do the shortlisting and would first split the catalogue down, or cut the catalogue down, by pedigree. I'm a big believer in mares' produce record, I'd be very much concentrating on either good race mares who are young, or even better, good producers, mares who produce not necessarily black-type horses, but those rated 85-90 and above."

Tokaido has already proved to be a special horse with three black-type wins in a row, but the longer-term plans are for the gelding to go global. Group 1 targets already look to be on the agenda, while going further afield opens up even more options.

Coleman said: "I think he's a horse we can dream of running in a Prix de la Foret next year. He's got an unbelievable temperament, so we can go travelling too.

"He's also a very good-looking horse. If you go on the Goffs UK website and look at his sales video, you'll see what a great stamp he is. He's very mature and is a very athletic walker for a sprinter."

Tokaido is the 11th foal out of Dark Angel mare Dora's Sister, but the first black-type winner or performer. That being said, the now 17-year-old has been unlucky with several of her previous progeny held in high regard but unable to fulfil all their potential for one reason or another.

He added: "The mare, although she hadn't produced a black-type horse, had Dorney Lake who Anthony [Stroud] bought at the sales. He was an Ardad who was rated into the 90s. Another factor which gave me belief he could be a decent horse was that Tokaido's sister, Leblon Beach, ran well in a Curragh maiden and then won at Dundalk. I think she was being aimed at Royal Ascot last year but unfortunately picked up an injury and never ran again.

"Adrian [Murray, trainer] thought she was pretty decent, so I thought, 'well, the full-sister's got talent, and this is such a beautiful horse he's got to be worth a chance'. I really thought he had a chance of being a 90-plus type of horse, which you need for those two-year-old stakes races.

"As we all know, it's multifactorial when you buy a horse, but I liked him, and Amy and Lemos liked him. It's one of those stories which worked out well from start to finish."

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